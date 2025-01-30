30-30-for-30: Walking Towards Wellness with Sydney and Jenny
On Episode 101 of the Data Center Revolution Podcast, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Sydney Hartung and Jenny Hansen, two powerhouse women in our industry who not only embraced the #3030for30 challenge but found it profoundly life-changing. What started as a simple walking challenge grew into something much more impactful—helping participants rethink priorities, set boundaries, and build resilience.
The current round of #3030for30 kicked off in January and runs through February 12, inviting participants from across the industry (and beyond) to join the movement. Whether it’s your first time or a continuation of a commitment to wellness, this is your chance to reset and reconnect.
The Power of Small Steps
The #3030for30 challenge is simple on the surface: walk 30 minutes out, walk 30 minutes back, and do it every day for 30 days. Yet, as Sydney and Jenny pointed out, the simplicity is deceptive. Committing to anything consistently for 30 days is a test of discipline, mindset, and accountability.
Sydney joined the challenge while transitioning from the Navy and moving cross-country. For her, the structured routine became an anchor in the midst of chaos. “I didn’t realize how much I needed that hour a day just to think and decompress,” she said. It gave her space to reflect on her military-to-civilian life transition and helped her establish a rhythm that carried over into her new role in the data center industry.
Jenny, a busy working mom of three, initially hesitated to join. “I didn’t think I had an hour to dedicate to myself every day,” she admitted. But with encouragement from friends, she took the leap—and was surprised by the ripple effects. “I didn’t lose weight, but I gained better habits. My days felt more manageable, and I had more energy for my kids and work.”
Walking Toward Wellness
For all three of us, the challenge became more than physical exercise—it was a mental and emotional reset. I shared how my own journey with health and wellness, spurred by a cancer diagnosis years ago, inspired the creation of #3030for30. The concept was born out of a desire to prioritize self-care in an industry that often demands everything from us.
Sydney reflected on how the challenge created a sense of community. “Even though we were all walking individually, the group chat kept us connected. Seeing others post their daily progress motivated me to keep going, even on tough days.” Jenny echoed this sentiment, adding, “It wasn’t just about the walking. It was about holding ourselves accountable and giving ourselves permission to put our health first. That’s something I hadn’t done in years.”
Beyond the Walk
The #3030for30 challenge has evolved into more than a walking initiative. Participants have started incorporating journaling, reading, and other wellness practices into their routines. It’s become a movement centered on helping people in our industry—and beyond—find balance, purpose, and connection. Jenny and Sydney’s stories are perfect examples of the challenge’s power. Jenny shared how it helped her establish better boundaries and improve her mental health. “I started saying no more often, and that made room for the things that truly matter,” she said. Sydney noted how it gave her confidence during a pivotal life transition. “It reminded me that small, consistent actions can lead to big changes.”
Join the Movement
As the current round of #3030for30 continues through February 12, it’s not too late to join and experience the power of this challenge. Whether you’re transitioning careers, juggling family and work, or simply looking for a reset, #3030for30 offers a supportive community and a framework for transformation.
Final Thoughts
The success of #3030for30 lies in its simplicity and accessibility. It’s not about running marathons or hitting the gym—it’s about showing up for yourself every day, even if it’s just for an hour. Join the movement now and see how 30 days of small, consistent actions can change your life. Remember: sometimes, the biggest changes start with the smallest steps. Watch the full episode of the Data Center Revolution Podcast to hear more about Sydney and Jenny’s experiences and learn how you can be part of this transformative journey.