From the Battlefield to the Data Center: Veterans Leading the Way
In this week’s episode of Data Center Revolution, host Kirk Offel sat down with Anthony Garcia, Vice President of Hyperscale at Overwatch Mission Critical, to discuss his journey from military service to the mission-critical industry. Garcia, a South Texas native and Army veteran, shared how his experiences leading troops in combat prepared him to thrive in high-pressure civilian roles.
A Foundation of Service and Leadership
For Garcia, service was a family tradition. Inspired by his father’s military career, he joined the Army and became an Infantry officer. Leading 38 soldiers in combat, often in unpredictable and high-stakes environments, taught him invaluable lessons in leadership, problem-solving, and adaptability.
“The military teaches you to solve problems without a manual,” Garcia said. “You learn to adapt, lead, and execute, no matter the obstacles.”
These skills laid the groundwork for his success in the mission-critical industry, where precision and reliability are non-negotiable.
Purpose in Transition
Transitioning from military to civilian life isn’t easy, but for Garcia, finding a new mission was key. The data center industry—fast-paced, vital, and ever-expanding—offered the perfect opportunity to channel his drive.
“Purpose is essential,” Garcia explained. “In the military, every action has meaning. That same sense of mission exists in the data center industry, where the stakes are high, and the work has a real impact.”
At Overwatch Mission Critical, Garcia found not just a career but a community. Through initiatives like the Veterans Ambassador Program, Overwatch empowers veterans with the tools and opportunities to succeed in the digital infrastructure world.
Veterans: The Industry’s Hidden Superpower
As the demand for data centers skyrockets in the age of AI, the industry faces a pressing need for skilled talent. Veterans bring a unique edge, offering unmatched expertise in managing critical operations and thriving under pressure. Garcia is living proof that the skills developed in service are perfectly suited for this booming sector.
“The data center industry is a natural fit for veterans,” Garcia said. “We’re accustomed to working in mission-critical environments, and the industry’s growth provides countless opportunities to make a difference.”
A Mission That Continues
For Garcia and many like him, the transition from military service to the private sector is more than a career shift—it’s a continuation of their mission. At Overwatch Mission Critical, veterans are not only building resilient infrastructures but also shaping the future of the digital age.
“We’re not just addressing labor shortages,” Offel said. “We’re empowering a new generation of leaders and proving that purpose is the ultimate catalyst for success.”
Listen to the full conversation with Anthony Garcia on Data Center Revolution—available now wherever you stream podcasts.