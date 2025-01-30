The Wild West – Early Days of the Data Center
I recently welcomed my friend David McCall to the studio for a conversation about various topics in the data center industry. We wanted to talk about looking towards the future of the data center industry, and to do that we first had to start with a discussion on what it was like in the beginning. Few people I know have been in the game as long as David. He’s faced the challenges of trying to meet the growing data center needs before the tech and personnel really understood the importance of what they were doing.
Data Centers - A Lawless Land
In new, fast-growing industries, we often use the term “Wild West” to describe a lawless environment where we innovate on the fly and have to define the rules as we go. David talks about how in early years of the data center industry there were few standards, essentially no and no roadmap or playbook we could use to guide us. If we follow this metaphor or comparison of the Wild West, we can describe the data center industry as uncharted, rugged territory.
Meeting the data and computing requirements of businesses and consumers meant that the early IT workers had to find new methods and techniques to create a reliable digital infrastructure. It was a time of excellent failure where learning from mistakes pushed everyone faster to solutions.
When we think about how businesses began to rely on various forms of digital technologies, we understand the eventual need for centralized computing resources. Early data centers were often repurposed office spaces or warehouses. The structures were often just sitting there empty, and technicians would cobble together cables and server racks. And then they faced the formidable challenges of getting the power, providing cooling, configuring the network, and having enough storage.
Another major challenge in the early data center days still limits us today: energy. How do we get enough power? The electrical systems of the day couldn’t handle the high demands that servers and computers required. We all experienced frequent outages and building any sort of redundancy was often an afterthought.
Looking back, it’s clear the data center industry owes a lot to its early pioneers like David. They took big risks, adapted on the fly, and pushed through challenges to build the foundation of what’s now the backbone of the digital world. What started as a scrappy, uncertain field has grown into a global powerhouse, still evolving and inspiring the next wave of innovators.