A PhD in Leadership: Ramón "CZ" Colón-López's Path to Passing Down Lessons from World-Class Military Leaders
When Ramón "CZ" Colón-López decided to enlist in the military, he wasn't seeking a traditional education. Instead, he needed discipline, structure, and a way to carve his path. The decision marked the beginning of a journey that would take him to the top ranks of the U.S. military, eventually becoming the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He gained an invaluable "PhD" in leadership—not from formal institutions, but through his mentors, legendary leaders like Generals Stanley McChrystal and Joseph Votel and Admiral William McRaven. This "education" has shaped Colón-López's commitment to leaving a legacy for the next generation through initiatives like the Left of Bang Initiative and his bestselling children's book, Scarlett’s Big Shot.
The figures who guided Colón-López through his career stand at the pinnacle of global military leadership. General Stanley McChrystal, known for his deep understanding of organizational change, led U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan. His focus on decentralized command empowered individuals to make decisions at every level, a concept that resonates deeply with Colón-López. Admiral William McRaven, famed for his role in leading the operation that brought down Osama bin Laden, emphasized resilience, discipline, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. General Joseph Votel, a decorated commander known for serving as head of both Special Operations Command and Central Command, is widely respected for his strategic acumen and ethical leadership.
Through rigorous reading, observation, and personal coaching from these leaders, Colón-López absorbed what he calls a "PhD on tactical and operational expertise." This mentorship went beyond battlefield tactics; it instilled resilient, adaptable leadership principles. Each of these leaders embodied the 'unbroken chain of excellence'—a tradition where skills, values, and lessons are passed down to elevate the next generation. For Colón-López, this responsibility to perpetuate an unbroken chain of excellence has become a personal mission.
Now retired, Colón-López continues to advance this legacy through the Left of Bang Initiative, his youth education and development project. This program helps young people develop resilience, adaptability, and a sense of purpose. As part of this initiative, he recently co-authored Scarlett’s Big Shot, a bestselling children’s book teaching the importance of turning setbacks into success. The book aims to impart values of leadership and grit to young readers, showing them that resilience and integrity are as vital as any degree.
Colón-López’s journey didn’t follow a traditional path, but his “PhD” in leadership speaks volumes about the power of mentorship and self-education. In the coming months, the Left of Bang Initiative will release 'The Tale of Ramón Colón-López,' the next book in the series, detailing his story and inspiring young leaders to pursue the same level of courage and dedication that propelled him forward.
Through mentorship from extraordinary leaders like McChrystal, McRaven, and Votel, Colón-López honed his leadership skills and gained insights far beyond the battlefield. Now, he's ensuring that the knowledge passed to him is shared with the next generation, preserving a legacy of excellence and commitment for years to come.
