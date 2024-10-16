A Retired NFL Lineman’s Interest in Ayahuasca Therapy: Seeking Performance, Not Healing
John Welbourn, retired NFL lineman and founder of Power Athlete, has spent his career maximizing performance on and off the field. On a recent podcast, Welbourn opened up about his exploration of plant-based medicine, specifically ayahuasca, and the unexpected connection he found between trauma, mental clarity, and peak performance.
In his discussion, Welbourn shared how his interest in ayahuasca was less about personal healing and more about understanding if these plant-based medicines could enhance his performance. Like many athletes and high performers, he was drawn to improving his cognitive and physical abilities. His curiosity was piqued after hearing Dr. Dan Engle on a podcast, where Engle explained the neurological impacts of plant-based medicine on the brain, particularly in reducing the size of the amygdala—the part of the brain responsible for fear and emotional responses.
The Brain, Trauma, and Performance
Welbourn's perspective on trauma and performance was shaped early in his NFL career, during which he worked with performance coach Kevin Elko. Elko's methods focused on subtle mindset shifts, helping Welbourn recognize the power of mental frameworks and their direct correlation to athletic performance. These lessons stayed with Welbourn throughout his career, even as he transitioned from professional sports.
When the topic of trauma came up in the podcast, Welbourn noted that many people carry emotional baggage that can inhibit their ability to perform at their highest level. Whether from personal experiences or past failures, these emotional weights hold people back. In high-performance sports, where every second counts, mental clarity is as essential as physical strength.
For Welbourn, the appeal of ayahuasca wasn't about healing past traumas but exploring whether the restructuring of the brain's neurology, as described by Engle, could offer an edge in performance. Could it light up parts of the brain that had grown "partitioned" with age, as he put it? He noted that children's brains are constantly lighting up, suggesting a level of neuroplasticity that adults often lose as they grow older. For athletes like Welbourn, unlocking youthful neurological potential might be the key to sustained peak performance.
The Science Behind Plant-Based Medicine
Welbourn’s curiosity about ayahuasca stemmed from the scientific research surrounding plant-based medicine and its effects on the brain. Engle had discussed how these medicines could help restructure the brain, leading to enhanced cognitive function, emotional resilience, and potentially greater physical performance. While traditional views of ayahuasca and similar substances focus on healing trauma and emotional wounds, Welbourn saw the potential for something more: a performance-enhancement tool.
The concept of reducing the amygdala's size was particularly intriguing to him. The amygdala plays a significant role in processing emotions, especially fear and anxiety. Controlling fear and maintaining calm under pressure is vital for a professional athlete. If plant-based medicine could improve this aspect of brain function, it would offer a tangible benefit for those looking to enhance their mental game.
Seeking Performance, Not Healing
In contrast to many people who seek ayahuasca for emotional or spiritual healing, Welbourn's goal was rooted in performance. He wasn't looking to heal past traumas but to become a better version of himself mentally and physically. As he explained, "I wasn't going to heal any trauma. I was going because I wanted to figure out, is this performance enhancing?"
Welbourn's exploration of plant-based medicine challenges the traditional view of such treatments purely for healing. For him, exploring whether these natural substances could unlock new performance levels, clarity, and success was a calculated decision.
Conclusion
John Welbourn's journey with ayahuasca exemplifies how high performers continually seek ways to push their limits. While plant-based medicine has long been associated with trauma healing and emotional wellness, Welbourn sees the potential for performance enhancement. His willingness to explore unconventional methods to become a better version of himself reflects the mindset of elite performers who leave no stone unturned in their quest for greatness.
For athletes and anyone striving to achieve their best, Welbourn's approach reminds us that performance isn't just physical—it's deeply connected to mental resilience and clarity. Whether through traditional methods or innovative approaches like plant-based medicine, finding ways to enhance cognitive and emotional function can be the key to unlocking new levels of success.