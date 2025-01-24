Behind the Brotherhood: David Boreanaz on SEAL Team’s Grit, Growth, and Real-World Impact
The Physical Toll of Realism in SEAL Team
David Boreanaz is no stranger to physical challenges. Playing Master Chief Jason Hayes on SEAL Team, on Paramount+, demands more than acting chops—it requires intense physical endurance. From grueling shoots in Jordan's unforgiving desert to simulating combat scenarios in full tactical gear, Boreanaz has felt the weight of his character, literally and figuratively. Make no mistake, he’s not comparing the physical demands to the sacrifices of our military and special operations service members, but this role is unlike any other he’s been a part of.
“I’ve had one knee surgery already because of this show,” Boreanaz shared during a podcast interview. “When I put on the helmet that belonged to a real SEAL operator, it was a sobering reminder of the sacrifices these men make.”
The realism of SEAL Team comes at a cost, but it’s a price Boreanaz willingly pays to honor those who serve – his way of saying ‘thank you’ to the men and women who protect us. He credits his sports background with preparing him to push through the physical and mental barriers of the role. “You get hurt, you brush it off, and you figure it out,” he says. “Nothing’s going to knock you down.”
Brotherhood: The Soul of SEAL Team
One of the show’s defining themes is the unwavering brotherhood among its characters—a reflection of the real-world bonds forged in the military. Boreanaz’s portrayal of Jason Hayes showcases the delicate balance between strength and vulnerability, particularly as Hayes leads his team while grappling with personal losses and mental health struggles.
“It’s not about yourself,” Boreanaz says. “You look to your left and right and get the person next to you through. That’s what I’ve learned—teamwork over ego.”
This sense of brotherhood transcends the screen. The cast's camaraderie mirrors the bonds their characters share and real-life veterans on set lend authenticity to the show. "We have real SEALs guiding us," Boreanaz notes. "Their stories and sacrifices inspire us to portray their world as truthfully as possible."
Plant Medicine: Healing Beyond the Screen
While playing Jason Hayes, under the guidance of military advisors on the TV series, Boreanaz learned about the physical and emotional toll of military life. This experience also opened his eyes to the healing potential of alternative therapies like plant medicine. After hearing stories from SEALs and veterans, Boreanaz decided to explore plant-based psychedelics to address personal growth and healing.
“I had an extraordinary experience,” he revealed. “Plant medicine helped me uncover pain, forgive myself, and heal in ways I never imagined. It’s not synthetic—it’s rooted in indigenous culture, thousands of years old.”
Though Boreanaz stresses that such journeys are deeply personal, he supports the growing movement to integrate psychedelics into therapies for PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and other issues faced by veterans. “It’s a calling, and it’s not for everyone,” he says. “But for me, it’s been transformative.”
Real Impact, On and Off the Screen
Boreanaz’s commitment to SEAL Team goes beyond acting. By authentically portraying military life's physical and emotional challenges, he and the cast have created a show that resonates with audiences, including veterans.
“When a veteran tells you the show inspired them to ask for help, that’s the real reward,” Boreanaz says. “This is why we do it—to honor their sacrifices and share their stories.”
From the intense physical demands of his role to his exploration of personal healing, David Boreanaz makes every effort to embody the warrior spirit he portrays.
