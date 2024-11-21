Building Connections: How Community Can Save Your Mental Health (And Why Men Struggle More)
In an increasingly fast-paced world, the importance of community often takes a backseat to personal achievements and productivity. According to psychotherapist Israa Nasir, author of the new book Toxic Productivity: Reclaim Your Time and Emotional Energy in a World That Always Demands More, this shift toward individualism is exacting a heavy toll on our mental health.
“Community is a cornerstone of our mental health,” Nasir says. “When we’re alone, we’re not supposed to regulate alone—we’re supposed to co-regulate with people.”
Why Community Matters for Mental Health
Humans are social beings, biologically wired for connection. Studies have shown that strong social networks are linked to lower levels of anxiety and depression, improved physical health, and even greater longevity. Conversely, isolation can lead to emotional dysregulation, making us more susceptible to stress, anger, and feelings of unworthiness.
Nasir points out that the absence of community leaves many feeling adrift. "People are very alone," she explains. "When we're busy trying to do too much, we disregard our community in service of productivity." She argues this is the root of a vicious cycle: we sacrifice social interaction for work, feel lonelier, and then dive deeper into productivity as a coping mechanism.
Why Men Struggle More as They Age
Research shows that men, in particular, face more significant challenges in maintaining social connections as they grow older. A study published in Psychological Science found that men’s social networks tend to shrink over time, as they rely heavily on their partners or spouses for emotional connection. In contrast, women are more likely to maintain a broad and active social circle, providing them with a buffer against loneliness.
This growing insularity among men can exacerbate feelings of isolation and emotional distress as they lose access to the co-regulation that the community provides. Nasir's insights highlight the urgent need to prioritize connection—not just for individual well-being but for the collective health of our society.
Reclaiming Connection: How to Build Community
Nasir emphasizes the importance of being intentional about where you invest your time and energy. Here’s how you can prioritize community and foster meaningful connections in your life:
- Evaluate Your Priorities:
- Reflect on how much time you're dedicating to work versus personal relationships. As Nasir warns, "Disregarding community in service of productivity only makes us lonelier."
- Set Non-Negotiable Social Time:
- Just as you schedule meetings and deadlines, carve out time for social interactions. Commit to regular dinners, phone calls, or group activities, even if it means putting other tasks on hold.
- Join a Group or Club:
- Participate in activities that align with your interests, whether it's a sports league, book club, or volunteer organization. Shared experiences foster deeper bonds.
- Practice Co-Regulation:
- When feeling overwhelmed, seek out friends or loved ones to share your emotions. Co-regulating with others can help restore balance and reduce stress.
- Rebuild Old Connections:
- Rekindle relationships you may have neglected. A simple message or phone call can reopen doors to meaningful connections.
"Why do I feel so bad?" Nasir asks, channeling the familiar refrain of modern life. For many, the answer lies in a lack of community. By reprioritizing relationships, we can break free from the cycle of loneliness and restore emotional balance.
Nasir’s book, Toxic Productivity: Reclaim Your Time and Emotional Energy in a World That Always Demands More, offers further insights into how our obsession with doing more has left us feeling less connected. It’s a powerful reminder that community is not a luxury—it’s a necessity for mental health and well-being.
