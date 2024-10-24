Charlie Felker's Take on Higher Education: The Real Lessons Come from the Arena
In today's world, higher education is often viewed as a prerequisite for success. However, Charlie Felker, co-founder of Free-2-Grow and former Army Ranger, offers a different perspective. Drawing from his own experiences, Felker believes that some of the most valuable lessons are learned not in the classroom but in the arena—through trial, error, and resilience.
In a recent interview, Felker reflected on the traditional path of higher education, offering a pragmatic view. “College is crazy to me,” Felker states. He acknowledges that higher education has its place, especially for those pursuing specific careers like the military or law. But for many, he argues, a different route might offer more valuable life skills. “I get it if you want to be focused and go to West Point, you want to be an officer? Yes. Or something very focused. I get that—very different. But generally speaking, I would much rather somebody go enlist for a couple of years or start a small business.”
Learning Through Failure
Felker's perspective aligns closely with the philosophy of Teddy Roosevelt's famous "Man in the Arena" speech. Roosevelt celebrated the individual who dares to take risks, who gets "marred by dust and sweat and blood," but learns and grows through effort and resilience. Felker, a firm believer in this hands-on approach, emphasizes that starting a business—no matter how small—is one of the best ways to gain real-world education.
Rather than spending years in business school, Felker suggests young entrepreneurs should get their hands dirty by learning how to manage cash flow, sell, and deal with customers. “Learn about how cash transfers, how to sell, how to manage people. Get your hands up. Maybe start a smaller trade business. That, to me, is so much more worth it,” he explains.
Felker’s own experience reflects this belief. Although he pursued an MBA after his military career, he admits that much of what he learned in business school could have been acquired by jumping into entrepreneurship sooner. “I look back, and I have regrets about going to business school because I could have started something two years earlier and maybe learned more than I did in those classes.”
The Cost of Higher Education
Felker's reflections also touch on a growing concern about the rising cost of higher education. In 2023, the average student loan debt in the United States reached nearly $40,000, while the average starting salary for college graduates hovered around $55,000. This disparity has led many to question whether the return on investment from college degrees is worth the financial burden. Felker's view reinforces that alternative paths, such as starting a business or learning a trade, can often yield faster and more practical financial rewards.
The Value of Stepping into the Arena
Felker’s story resonates with many who feel the weight of traditional education systems. While an MBA or a degree may open doors, particularly in the corporate sector, the lessons learned from direct experience are often more impactful. For Felker, real education came from taking risks, making mistakes, and growing through those experiences. "I'm certainly not the smartest guy in business, but I learn a lot through mistakes, trying stuff, and getting better," he says.
For Felker and others like him, stepping into the arena—whether by starting a small business or diving into a trade—offers a more practical education than sitting in a classroom. It's about learning to manage money, deliver value, and face failure head-on. These are the skills that, according to Felker, can't always be taught in school but are critical for long-term success.
A Reflection for Entrepreneurs
Felker's message is powerful for anyone considering their educational path or entrepreneurial journey. While he doesn't dismiss the value of education, he reminds us that sometimes, the best way to learn is to simply begin. For those brave enough to enter the arena, to try, fail, and try again, the rewards can far exceed what a degree can offer.
Much like Roosevelt's "Man in the Arena," Felker's journey highlights the value of effort, resilience, and the courage to step into the unknown. In today's rapidly evolving world, these lessons will endure.