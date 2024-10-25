Charlie Felker’s Vision for Free-2-Grow: How AI Will Transform Trades Businesses
Charlie Felker understands the reality of running a small trades business. As a former U.S. Army 75th Ranger Regiment Officer and successful entrepreneur, Felker has seen firsthand the daily challenges that owner-operators in the trades industry face. His company, Free-2-Grow, aims to alleviate these burdens by introducing AI-driven solutions to back-office operations, allowing business owners to focus on what they do best: delivering quality service to their customers.
"You didn't start your gutter replacement business to answer phones," Felker points out. He emphasizes that most trades business owners are passionate about their craft—whether it's HVAC repair, plumbing, or electrical work—but often get bogged down by the administrative aspects of running a company. "Calls are coming in, and you're dragged down into the weeds," he explains, highlighting how intake calls, scheduling, and customer management can sap valuable time spent performing services and growing the business.
AI: A Game-Changer for Back-Office Operations
Felker sees AI as the key to changing this dynamic. By automating intake calls, appointment scheduling, and customer relationship management (CRM) tasks, AI can free up trades business owners from tedious administrative work, allowing them to focus on their core services and business growth. “If there’s a better product, which AI is going to be, it will allow them to focus on what they want to do—train their technicians and drive business,” Felker says.
According to research from the Small Business Administration (SBA), small business owners spend up to 25% of their time managing back-office operations. This time could be better spent on revenue-generating activities, such as customer service and business development. AI can reduce that burden, allowing for more efficient operations and increased profitability.
AI’s Impact on Trades Business Growth
As AI continues to develop, more companies in the trades industry are exploring its potential. In fact, a 2023 study from Harvard Business Review revealed that companies adopting AI-based automation in their operations saw an average 20-30% increase in productivity within the first year. The ability to streamline administrative tasks through AI could be transformative for trades businesses. AI can handle multiple calls simultaneously, schedule appointments, and even integrate with CRM systems, ensuring no leads are lost.
Felker’s vision for Free-2-Grow is rooted in this potential. By taking over time-consuming back-office tasks, AI will allow trades business owners to focus on delivering superior services and growing their businesses. As AI continues to evolve, it’s clear that the future of the trades industry will be shaped by how effectively companies can leverage technology to stay ahead.
For trades business owners looking to thrive in a competitive market, embracing AI might be the key to unlocking their full potential.
Subscribe to The Everyday Warrior Nation: http://www.youtube.com/@EverydayWarriorNation