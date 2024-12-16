Dave Bautista’s New Chapter: How the WWE Legend and Marvel Star Is Helping Others Tell Their Stories Through Ink

Everyday Warriors Nation

From the WWE ring to the Marvel universe, Dave Bautista has always been a storyteller. Now, with DC Society Ink in Tampa, he’s turning tattoos into a canvas for personal and transformative storytelling.

Mike Sarraille

Dave Bautista: From WWE to Tattoos—The Power of Storytelling

Dave Bautista is no stranger to stories. From his legendary run in WWE to his breakout role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy and his emotional performance in Knock at the Cabin, Bautista has built a career of bringing powerful characters to life. But his love for storytelling doesn't stop with movies or wrestling.

Bautista's latest venture, DC Society Ink in Tampa, is a creative space where stories are told not with words but through ink. Co-founded with his partner, legendary tattoo artist John Kural, DC Society Ink isn't just a tattoo studio—it's a haven for connection, self-expression, and dialogue.

A Society of Stories

For Bautista, tattoos have always been more than skin deep. "Everyone has a story to tell," he said in an interview. "Our lives may be in completely different places…but when you come in here and get inked up, we all have one thing in common."

At DC Society Ink, every piece of art is a story etched into flesh—symbols of past experiences, dreams for the future, tributes to loved ones, or personal milestones. “The ink on our bodies represents where we come from, where we’re going, and the people who matter most to us,” Bautista shared.

This shared storytelling creates a unique sense of community, one that transcends differences. “We may have completely different opinions or come from different backgrounds, but here, we have a bond,” he explained. “It’s a society of storytellers, where dialogue begins with what’s on your skin.”

From the Ring to the Screen to the Studio

Bautista’s journey to DC Society Ink feels like a natural progression. His wrestling persona in WWE told tales of triumph and grit. His acting roles—from the comedic Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy to more serious roles in Blade Runner 2049 and Knock at the Cabin—showcase his range as a storyteller.

However, tattoos allow Bautista to explore a new dimension of storytelling. By partnering with John Kural, a titan in the tattoo world, Bautista ensures that every design is as meaningful as the stories behind it. Together, they've created a studio that feels as much like a gallery as it does a safe space for self-expression.

Creating Connection Through Ink

At its heart, DC Society Ink is about creating connections. “Tattoos are symbols, and symbols have power,” Bautista said. “They help us talk about what matters—our struggles, our victories, the people we love.”

In an increasingly divided world, Bautista sees the studio as a bridge. "It's nice to have a place where people can come together," he said, " where ink starts a dialogue, and stories bring us closer."

As Dave Bautista continues to tell stories on screen, DC Society Ink is an outlet that reflects his belief in the power of storytelling in a different light. Whether it's a tribute to a loved one or a marker of personal growth, each tattoo is a chapter in someone's life—and Bautista is proud to provide the ink to help others tell their stories.

MIKE SARRAILLE

Mike Sarraille is the founder and CEO of Talent War Group, a consulting and executive search firm; and Legacy Expeditions, an extreme adventure company which has set 4 x world records in skydiving. Mike is a 2023 and 2024 Top 30 Global Gurus leadership speaker, 2 x Best-Selling Author of The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent and The Everyday Warrior: A No-Hack, Practical Approach to Life. Mike also participated in the filming and production of two documentaries, Drop Zone Everest and Triple 7: They Said It Couldn’t Be Done. Mike started the Everyday Warrior Initiative on Men’s Journal in 2022 before moving it to Sports Illustrated On SI alongside his co-host John Welbourn. He is a former Recon Marine and Scout-Sniper, and retired US Navy SEAL

