Everyday Warriors Nation

David Boreanaz and SEAL Team: A Realistic Look at the Toll of Special Operations

SEAL Team on Paramount+ strives to authentically portray the physical, mental, and emotional challenges faced by real-world special operators. David Boreanaz and the cast take on the responsibility of telling their stories with humanity and respect.

Mike Sarraille

David Boreanaz and SEAL Team: A Realistic Look at the Toll of Special Operations
David Boreanaz and SEAL Team: A Realistic Look at the Toll of Special Operations / Everyday Warrior Nation

When David Boreanaz first stepped into the boots of Master Chief Jason Hayes on Paramount+’s SEAL Team, he knew it would be demanding. However, he didn't fully grasp just how much the role would reveal about the stark realities faced by special operations soldiers. Through intense scenes filmed in authentic environments, Boreanaz and the cast quickly realized their mission extended far beyond entertainment: honoring the human cost of serving at the tip of the spear.

Capturing the Elements

From the outset, SEAL Team committed to an authentic depiction of special operations life. The cast underwent rigorous training, shooting scenes in realistic environments rather than relying solely on green screens or controlled studio conditions. For Boreanaz, this meant enduring harsh conditions, from spinning in a Blackhawk helicopter for extended periods to freezing in rugged outdoor settings.

“We pride ourselves on putting ourselves in the elements and shooting it for real,” Boreanaz said. “You’re not just acting—you’re feeling it. You’re strapped down in a Blackhawk, spinning in the desert, and thinking, ‘This is intense.’ And then you remember: this is a television show. These guys are doing this for real, day in and day out.”

While the safety of the cast and crew is always paramount, these experiences provided a glimpse into the physical challenges faced by operators. For Boreanaz, it was an eye-opening reminder of the extraordinary resilience required to endure such conditions.

The Mental and Emotional Toll

Beyond the physical demands, SEAL Team delves into the mental and emotional struggles that define life in special operations. Storylines explore the weight of command, the burden of loss, and the difficulty of balancing family life with a career shrouded in secrecy and danger.

“The mental toll these operators carry is immense,” Boreanaz reflected. “Whether it’s losing a brother, dealing with personal trauma, or facing the unknown every day, it’s not something you can just shake off. That’s why it’s so important for us to show the human side of these warriors.”

Drawing from the insights of military advisors, including former Navy SEAL Mark Owen, the show ensures that its portrayal of these struggles resonates with authenticity. This commitment has earned praise from veterans, some of whom have credited the show with encouraging them to seek help or reconnect with their community.

Honoring the Responsibility

For Boreanaz and the cast, the weight of their responsibility is never lost. “This is more than just acting,” he said. “It’s about telling their stories in a way that’s real and respectful. When a veteran comes up and says, ‘Thank you for showing what we go through,’ it’s humbling. It’s why we do this.”

As the show continues to evolve, so does its impact. By portraying the sacrifices, resilience, and humanity of special operators, SEAL Team serves as both a tribute and a reminder of the extraordinary individuals who bear these burdens in real life.

"It's more than just glorifying what they do," Boreanaz emphasized. "It's about showing the reality—the highs, the lows, and the courage it takes to keep going."

For the cast of SEAL Team, the mission is clear: honor the legacy of these warriors and tell their stories with integrity and heart.

Subscribe to The Everyday Warrior Nation to watch new episodes every week: http://www.youtube.com/@EverydayWarriorNation

Published
Mike Sarraille
MIKE SARRAILLE

Mike Sarraille is the founder and CEO of Talent War Group, a consulting and executive search firm; and Legacy Expeditions, an extreme adventure company which has set 4 x world records in skydiving. Mike is a 2023 and 2024 Top 30 Global Gurus leadership speaker, 2 x Best-Selling Author of The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent and The Everyday Warrior: A No-Hack, Practical Approach to Life. Mike also participated in the filming and production of two documentaries, Drop Zone Everest and Triple 7: They Said It Couldn’t Be Done. Mike started the Everyday Warrior Initiative on Men’s Journal in 2022 before moving it to Sports Illustrated On SI alongside his co-host John Welbourn. He is a former Recon Marine and Scout-Sniper, and retired US Navy SEAL

Home/Everyday Warrior Podcast