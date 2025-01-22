David Boreanaz on the Challenges of Filming SEAL Team and Honoring Real-Life Special Operators
When David Boreanaz signed on to play Master Chief Jason Hayes on Paramount+’s SEAL Team, he didn't anticipate the physical and emotional toll the role would demand. But during a grueling on-set shoot, when a mistimed maneuver left him injured, Boreanaz experienced a pivotal moment that brought the show's mission into sharp focus: representing the grit, sacrifice, and humanity of real-life special operators.
A Scene Turned Real
The scene was demanding from the outset. Boreanaz, suited up in full tactical gear, was tasked with jumping off a boat into open water. But the reality of performing stunts in heavy equipment quickly escalated. "I get slammed in the face, I’ve got a cut here—I’m bleeding—and I’m trying to get this wetsuit off, but it feels like a python is sucking the air out of me," Boreanaz recalled.
Most actors might have taken the opportunity to step back. Instead, Boreanaz looked toward Mark Owen, the former Navy SEAL whose story inspired the show and who serves as a military advisor on set. “Mark was in the shadows, just watching,” Boreanaz said. “It was like he knew the weight of this moment. And I knew what I had to do—we had to finish the scene.”
Fueled by adrenaline and a deep respect for the men and women his character represents, Boreanaz pushed through the pain. “It clicked for me then: this wasn’t just about getting the shot. This was about telling their story with the integrity it deserves.”
The Toll of Representation
The injury wasn't Boreanaz's first or last physical challenge on SEAL Team. Throughout his six-season journey, he and the cast have subjected themselves to a grueling regimen to capture the realism and intensity of special operators' lives.
But the toll extends far beyond the physical. As Boreanaz delved deeper into Jason Hayes's character, he began to understand the mental and emotional scars that many operators carry. The show seeks to portray themes with unflinching honesty, the constant compartmentalization, the grief for fallen brothers, and the struggle to reintegrate into civilian life after deployment.
“These guys aren’t superheroes,” Boreanaz emphasized. “They’re human beings making unimaginable sacrifices, not just physically but mentally and spiritually. We owe it to them to show that toll—and their incredible courage—in a way that’s real and raw.”
Honoring the Brotherhood
Boreanaz credits much of the show's authenticity to Mark Owen and the team of advisors who help guide the storytelling. "Mark's presence on set reminds us of why we're here," he said. "It's not just entertainment. It's about spotlighting what these operators endure—their valor, yes, but also their humanity."
The incident on the water became a defining moment for Boreanaz. It solidified his commitment to push through discomfort and deliver a performance worthy of the real-life heroes the show portrays. “If these men can endure what they do every day, the least I can do is get the scene done,” he said.
Beyond the Screen
For Boreanaz, SEAL Team is more than just a job. It’s a responsibility. "When veterans come up to us and say, ‘Thank you for telling our story,’ it hits you hard. It’s humbling," he shared.
The show’s mission—to reflect the brotherhood, sacrifice, and human cost of serving in special operations—drives Boreanaz and the entire team. “We’re not just making a TV show,” he said. “We’re honoring a legacy.”
As SEAL Team evolved, so did Boreanaz's understanding of the community it portrayed. For him, every cut, bruise, and long day on set was worth it if it meant shining a light on the courage and resilience of those who served.
