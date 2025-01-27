David Boreanaz’s Journey as Jason Hayes: SEAL Team, Trauma, and Advocacy for Healing
When David Boreanaz first stepped into the role of Master Chief Jason Hayes on SEAL Team, he couldn’t have anticipated the profound journey it would take him on—both as an actor and as an advocate. Over seven seasons, the show has not only told gripping stories but has also served as a platform to highlight the incredible sacrifices made by the men and women of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and our military forces.
For Boreanaz, portraying the team leader of an elite SEAL unit was more than just embodying a character. It was about diving deep into the psychological and physical realities of those who serve on the frontlines of modern warfare. “There’s trauma, loss, and a weight these guys carry that’s unimaginable,” Boreanaz said. “And it doesn’t stop when the mission ends.”
Learning from the Best
A critical aspect of the show’s authenticity stems from its military advisors, including veterans of elite units like Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU) and Delta Force. These advisors brought technical expertise and a profoundly personal understanding of the job's toll.
“They were invaluable,” Boreanaz noted. “Their stories, their experiences—it shaped how we told these stories on screen. It wasn’t just about the gear or the tactics; it was about the humanity of it all.”
Through his interactions with these advisors, Boreanaz gained a new appreciation for the sacrifices made by those in special operations. The losses, the isolation, and the relentless pressure to perform became recurring themes in his portrayal of Jason Hayes, a character who struggles with PTSD, the loss of teammates, and the challenge of balancing duty with family.
The Impact of the Role
Immersing himself in the character and the world of special operations took a personal toll on Boreanaz -he's not complaining about it. Instead, he considers it an honor to take on such an essential role on a show that became a voice for veterans. "There were highs and lows—moments of triumph and moments where I had to sit with the heaviness of the stories we were telling," he shared. "Playing Jason Hayes made me reflect deeply on the struggles of the real men and women behind the uniform."
The emotional depth of the role didn’t just stay on screen. It inspired Boreanaz to become an outspoken advocate for veterans, particularly around issues like PTSD and traumatic brain injuries (TBI).
Advocating for Healing
Boreanaz has been a strong supporter of opening the aperture on alternative healing modalities for veterans, including plant-based medicine. He believes these treatments can provide a path to healing for those grappling with the psychological scars of war.
“I’ve seen how therapies like plant medicine can unlock trauma and provide a way forward,” he said. “It’s about giving veterans every tool possible to reclaim their lives.”
A Legacy of Advocacy
For Boreanaz, SEAL Team is more than a show—it’s a mission to honor those who serve. “If we can tell their stories with honesty and heart, if we can help even one veteran feel seen, then we’ve done our job,” he said.
