Do Hard Things—But Not Everything: How to Balance Challenge and Rest for Growth
In a world obsessed with achieving greatness, psychotherapist Israa Nasir, author of Toxic Productivity: Reclaim Your Time and Emotional Energy in a World That Always Demands More, offers a refreshing perspective: not everything has to be extraordinary. While hard things are essential for growth, constantly striving for greatness can lead to burnout.
The Psychology of Doing Hard Things
“Doing hard things is essential,” Nasir explains. “When we challenge ourselves, when we learn something new, it not only helps us feel more competent and resilient, it actually prunes our neural network in our brain. So, our brain is becoming sharper every time we learn something new or push ourselves.”
Psychological and performance research supports this. Stepping outside our comfort zones activates neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to adapt and grow. This is where real learning and development take place - outside our comfort zone. For example, a study published in Nature Reviews Neuroscience highlights that learning challenging new skills strengthens neural pathways, increasing mental agility and resilience.
However, Nasir warns against equating all hard things with greatness. “The goalpost keeps moving on what is great,” she says. “That’s a recipe for burnout.”
The Power of Mediocrity
Nasir emphasizes that not every aspect of life needs to be exceptional. "Life is meant to be a mix of average, mediocre, and exceptional together," she says. That's what makes life dynamic." Personally, this is one of the most profound statements I've heard in a long time, especially in a social media society where people preach excellence in all areas of one's life.
This approach encourages individuals to focus their energy on what truly matters and accept mediocrity in less critical areas. It’s okay to have a mediocre dinner, wear an average outfit, or occasionally perform just “good enough” at work. By prioritizing what aligns with your values, you can channel your best efforts where they count most.
The Balance Between Challenge and Rest
Growth happens in discomfort, but staying in a constant state of challenge is unsustainable. As I wrote in 'The Everyday Warrior: A No-Hack, Practical Approach to Life,' Nasir emphasizes the need to oscillate between pushing limits and resting. Growth doesn't happen without recovery. And growth without recovery leads to burnout. Similarly, Nasir underscores that rest and reflection are as crucial as the challenge itself.
Rest allows us to process what we’ve learned, solidify new neural pathways, and prepare for future challenges. Without it, we risk physical and mental exhaustion.
How to Implement This in Your Life
- Identify Your Hard Things:
- Choose one or two areas to challenge yourself. These should align with your long-term values, such as improving a skill, enhancing relationships, or pursuing a meaningful goal.
- Accept Mediocrity Elsewhere:
- Let go of the need to excel in everything. Save your energy for what truly matters.
- Step Outside Your Comfort Zone:
- Take on tasks or activities that make you uncomfortable but are manageable. Whether it's public speaking, learning a new language, or physical endurance, discomfort is a sign of growth.
- Build Rest into Your Routine:
- Balance hard things with intentional rest. Reflect on what you've learned, celebrate progress, and recharge.
- Avoid Comparisons:
- Stop moving the goalpost of greatness based on others' achievements. Define success on your own terms.
Final Thoughts
Nasir’s advice is a liberating call to focus on what truly matters, embrace challenges selectively, and recognize the value of rest. Her book, Toxic Productivity, explores how to untangle ourselves from the relentless pursuit of “more” and find balance in a world that demands greatness at every turn.
"Doing hard things is essential for growth," Nasir says, "but hard things don't always have to be great things." Accepting this truth can foster meaningful progress, protect your mental health, and create a more fulfilling life.
Discover more transformative strategies in Israa Nasir’s book Toxic Productivity: Reclaim Your Time and Emotional Energy in a World That Always Demands More.