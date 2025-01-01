Federico Muyshondt: Lessons in Hard Work from His Father
For Federico Muyshondt, the foundation of his success as CEO of BodyArmor Sports Nutrition is rooted in a lesson he learned early in life: the value of hard work. Raised during the civil war in El Salvador, Muyshondt witnessed firsthand the lengths his father went to secure a better future for his family—a model of dedication and perseverance that continues to inspire him today.
“My dad left the house at 4:30 in the morning every single day to visit his plantations,” Muyshondt recalls. “He wouldn’t return until evening, having worked tirelessly to ensure everything was running smoothly. He was risking his life daily, and yet he never wavered.”
These early memories of his father’s unwavering commitment shaped Muyshondt’s understanding of what it takes to succeed. Hard work wasn’t just a value—it was a necessity.
Hard Work in Action
Muyshondt’s father’s example left an indelible mark. Growing up amid the turmoil of a war-torn country, Muyshondt saw his father rise before dawn, navigate dangerous conditions, and face long days with resilience and resolve.
“My dad worked his ass off every single day,” Muyshondt says. “In the circumstances we were in, that kind of effort wasn’t optional. It was survival.”
This lesson carried over into Muyshondt’s life, driving his climb to the top of the corporate ladder. Whether leading teams at Chobani or steering BodyArmor’s battle against Gatorade, he’s consistently relied on the example set by his father to guide his approach to leadership and growth.
Work Ethic as a Competitive Edge
Muyshondt believes hard work can be the differentiator in any competitive environment. “In an industry filled with incredibly smart people, you’re not going to outsmart everyone,” he explains. “But you can outwork them. That’s where I focus my energy.”
This philosophy manifests in Muyshondt’s daily routine, which starts at 4:45 a.m. with quiet planning before a workout at 5:30 a.m. He emphasizes preparation and execution, ensuring that every moment of his day contributes to his goals.
A Legacy of Dedication
For Muyshondt, his father’s relentless work ethic isn’t just a memory; it’s a guiding principle that continues to influence his life and leadership. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices required to succeed and the importance of putting in the effort every day, no matter the circumstances.
“My dad’s example taught me that hard work works,” Muyshondt reflects. “It’s a lesson I carry with me and one I try to pass on to others.”
As he leads BodyArmor into its next chapter, competing against the Goliath of the sports drink world, Muyshondt is doing so with the same drive and determination his father exemplified—proving that hard work, above all else, is the ultimate key to success.
