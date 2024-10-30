Former SEAC and Tier One Operator Ramón “CZ” Colón-López on Honor, Education, and Opportunity
Military service has often been characterized by sacrifice, duty, and dedication. But according to Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, retired Senior Enlisted Advisor and distinguished Air Force veteran, the value of military service goes far beyond these aspects—it offers an education, life experiences, and an honor that transforms a person's worldview. Having started from humble beginnings and rising to the most senior enlisted role in the U.S. military, Colón-López champions the opportunities and joy of military service, hoping young people consider it a path to growth and purpose.
Colón-López firmly believes that one of the most significant advantages of military service is exposure to different cultures, ideas, and people. Reflecting on his early days, he explains that leaving one's hometown to travel the world, as military service often requires, enriches perspectives and breaks down prejudices. "From the second that you enter basic training, you're going to meet people from places you never have been before," he says. Whether stationed at home or deployed abroad, military personnel quickly learn to appreciate cultural diversity and understand complex global perspectives. These experiences, he argues, create well-rounded individuals who see the world with a broader lens.
For Colón-López, who grew up in Puerto Rico and came to the mainland U.S. with little English, military service offered a foundation for success. He advanced through the ranks with determination and courage, gaining critical life skills and a disciplined approach that would define his life's trajectory. "Give it a shot and take myself as an example," he encourages young people. He emphasizes that his journey was not a result of "preferential treatment" but a fearless commitment to take on opportunities, adapt, and push forward.
Moreover, Colón-López highlights the deep sense of honor and purpose that military service instills. Everyone who joins the military takes an oath to serve with the ultimate commitment, even if it requires personal sacrifice. This dedication to a cause greater than oneself, he says, creates a "great life to live." Even after just four years of service, individuals leave with life experiences that shape them permanently, often finding themselves far more prepared for life's challenges than their peers.
In retirement, Colón-López continues to emphasize the importance of legacy. Through his Left of Bang Initiative, he’s focusing on youth education and development, imparting the values that military service gave him. Recently, he and I co-authored the best-seller Scarlett’s Big Shot: Turning Setback into Success, the first book in a series designed to teach children resilience and leadership. Through this story, young readers learn that setbacks can be turned into powerful learning moments, a lesson Colón-López learned throughout his military journey.
Colón-López's call to action is simple yet powerful: take the leap if you're contemplating military service. He says, "By the time you leave, you're going to have more life experiences than 99% of the people you grew up with." His message resonates beyond just potential service members; it reminds us to embrace opportunities, broaden our perspectives, and live with purpose and courage.
