From Athlete to Advocate: Riley Gaines' Fight for Fair Competition
Riley Gaines, director of The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute and Outkick host, 'Gaines for Girls' podcast, is synonymous with strength, not just in the pool but in the broader cultural battle she now leads. As a former University of Kentucky swimmer, NCAA champion, and fierce advocate for women's rights, Gaines has found herself at the forefront of one of the most contentious debates in modern sports: the fight to preserve the integrity of women's sports against the inclusion of transgender athletes. On October 10, known as Real Women's Day (marked as XX for the female chromosomes), we are proud to release Gaines’s podcast highlighting her ongoing battle. Her moral courage, unwavering stance, and resilience at just 24 years old make her a symbol of what it means to stand up for what’s right, even in the face of cancel culture. This is a lesson for my two daughters and all the men reading this.
All too often, I have seen men falter not in physical courage but in moral courage—the ability to do the right thing, especially when it's wildly unpopular. This is true even on the battlefield, where bravery in action is abundant, but standing up for principles is rare. Railey Gaines doesn't have this problem.
A Righteous Path in the Face of Opposition
Riley Gaines chose a challenging road. In a time when mainstream culture increasingly supports transgender athletes competing in women's sports, Gaines has been vocal in her opposition, drawing criticism from various sides. But her conviction is clear: women's sports should remain a space for biological females. This position has placed her directly in opposition to the dominant narratives, but one she feels compelled to defend.
“When you stand up for women’s rights in sports, against something as basic as keeping competition fair, it’s astonishing that you’re called controversial,” Gaines shared. “It’s a moral issue of right and wrong, and the idea that protecting women’s spaces has become political is ridiculous.”
For Gaines, the fight is personal. Having competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who previously competed in the men’s division, she has seen firsthand the disparities that arise. "I had to stand on the podium with someone who has all the physical advantages of being born male, and it was a violation of everything we as women had worked for under Title IX," Gaines explained.
The Legacy of Title IX and the Fight for Fairness
Title IX, the landmark legislation passed in 1972, was designed to ensure equal opportunities for women in education and athletics. For decades, it has provided a level playing field for female athletes, allowing them to compete on fair terms. But now, Gaines argues, those protections are under threat as more institutions allow transgender women to participate in women’s sports.
"The message being sent to young female athletes is clear: your efforts, dedication, and rights are secondary to validating the feelings of male athletes who want to compete as women," she says. "It's a betrayal of everything Title IX was created to protect."
Her message resonates deeply with many who feel that the integrity of women's sports is being compromised. Gaines points to the overwhelming public support for keeping women’s sports for biological females, citing polls that show more than 80% of Americans agree with her stance.
The momentum is taking hold, as evidenced by the recent forfeitures of Boise State University, University of Wyoming, Utah State University, and Southern Utah University women's volleyball teams, who refused to compete against San Jose State University, where a transgender woman is on the roster. This growing stand by athletes and universities signals a decisive shift in the fight for fairness in women's sports under Title IX.
Cancel Culture and the Battle for Free Speech
Speaking out in today's social climate isn't without its consequences. Gaines has faced significant backlash from woke culture, with detractors labeling her as transphobic and attempting to silence her. But for Gaines, the issue transcends the current cultural war—protecting the future of young girls in sports.
"Cancel culture has crushed freedom of expression," Gaines asserts. "It’s no longer enough to have an opinion. If you go against the grain, they’ll try to ruin you. But I’ve come to realize that I can’t let fear stop me from standing up for what’s right."
Her strength in the face of adversity has made her a role model for others who feel similarly silenced. "It takes moral courage to stand up when everyone else tries to push you down. But I'm not here to make friends with the establishment. I'm here to protect women's sports for future generations."
A Future Dedicated to Advocacy
Now, as Gaines embarks on her "Take Back Title IX" college campus tour, she is more committed than ever. Hitting campuses nationwide, from UT Austin to Harvard, she aims to educate and mobilize young people who share her concerns. "There's a desperate hunger for the truth on these campuses," she says. "Young women want to know that their efforts matter, and they're tired of being told to sit down and shut up."
Her tour is not just about defending women's sports—it’s about empowering the next generation to speak up and fight for their rights, even when it's unpopular.
On Real Women’s Day, Gaines will undoubtedly continue to drive home her message: women’s sports are for women, and she’s not backing down.
Riley Gaines exemplifies what it means to be a warrior and a warrior of the rarest kind – one of Moral Courage. Her courage to stand firm against mainstream narratives, her defense of women's rights, and her commitment to fairness in sports make her a beacon of hope for female athletes everywhere. As she continues her fight, one thing is certain—Gaines will not be silenced. And in her words, "Bring it on."