From War to Innovation: How Charlie Felker is Redefining Business Leadership with AI
Charlie Felker’s journey from leading soldiers in Afghanistan to pioneering AI-driven solutions in the business world is a testament to resilience and adaptability. As a former officer in the elite 75th Ranger Regiment, Felker spent years in some of the most dangerous environments on Earth, earning two Bronze Stars for his valor on the battlefield. I had the opportunity to serve with Charlie and his 3/75 Ranger Regiment platoon in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, in 2010. I called him "Gentle Giant" due to his dominating stature yet kind, respectful, and calm demeanor. But don’t take his Kindness for granted – Charlie and his rag-tag bunch of Rangers were as lethal as they come on the battlefield, as was required at the time. Now, he is channeling that same leadership and innovation into his business, Free-2-Grow, which is set to transform how service-based companies manage their back-office operations.
Reflections from the Battlefield
In a recent podcast, Felker shared that his battlefield memories are never far from his thoughts. "I think about that stuff every day, almost dozens of times," he said. The experiences of combat—the brotherhood, the hardship, and the leadership lessons—have stuck with him. Felker was deployed to Afghanistan multiple times, leading soldiers in some of the most intense combat zones, including the Kunar province, where he and his team faced relentless enemy attacks.
One of the key takeaways from his military service, which he now applies in business, is the importance of leading by example and maintaining emotional intelligence in high-stress situations. Whether making quick, life-or-death decisions in combat or navigating the fast-paced business world, Felker's calm and decisive leadership has been critical to his success.
The Birth of Free-2-Grow
After leaving the military in 2011 and earning his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis, Felker dove into entrepreneurship. His latest venture, Free-2-Grow, provides back-office support to service-based businesses like HVAC, electrical, and plumbing companies. However, what sets Free-2-Grow apart is its integration of cutting-edge AI technology. By automating tasks like phone answering, CRM management, scheduling, and dispatching, Free-2-Grow allows business owners to focus on what they do best—serving their customers and growing their operations.
Felker understands the challenges small business owners face, especially in the trades. "Most guys didn't start their business to answer phones all day," he explains. Free-2-Grow is designed to relieve that burden by handling routine tasks efficiently through AI. This allows business owners to spend more time focusing on their customers and less time getting bogged down with administrative tasks.
AI: The Future of Back-Office Operations
One of the most exciting aspects of Free-2-Grow is its use of AI to revolutionize customer service and back-office management. Felker's team is working with advanced AI developers to create voice assistants so sophisticated that customers often don't realize they're speaking to a machine. These AI systems answer phones and can schedule appointments, manage customer databases, and even handle complex tasks like dispatching based on real-time availability.
As Felker explains, "AI is going to be answering phones for many service businesses, maybe not in 2024, but certainly by 2025." While the technology may cause some job shifts, he believes it will ultimately improve business operations and help companies grow. For Felker, the key is not replacing humans but augmenting their capabilities, allowing them to focus on more critical, human-centered tasks.
A Leader in Business Innovation
Felker's leadership in the military has seamlessly translated into his role as a business leader. His ability to adapt, innovate, and inspire those around him has been critical to his success. In Free-2-Grow, Felker is pushing boundaries again, using technology to solve real-world problems for service-based businesses.
Felker's journey from combat leader to tech entrepreneur serves as an inspiration to veterans and business owners alike. His story proves that the lessons learned in the military—resilience, adaptability, and leadership—are invaluable in business.
Catch the full interview with Charlie Felker on the Everyday Warrior Podcast, where we dive deeper into his reflections on war, leadership, and the future of business with AI.
