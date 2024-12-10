Glen Powell on Why Movie Theaters Will Never Die: "It’s an Experience You Can’t Stream"
The movie industry has seen seismic shifts over the past few years, with the rise of streaming platforms and the lingering effects of COVID-19 reshaping how audiences consume content. But for Glen Powell, the charismatic star of Top Gun: Maverick, the magic of movie theaters isn’t going anywhere.
“I’ve had conversations with Jerry Bruckheimer and Tom Cruise—two legends who’ve seen this business through so many eras,” Powell shares. “And while streaming has its place, there are certain movies that simply aren’t meant to be seen at home.”
Powell’s passion for the theatrical experience runs deep. For him, movies are about more than just storytelling—they’re about community. “The thing about going to a theater is that collective experience. You walk into a room full of strangers, and together, you cry, laugh, cheer, and even high-five after a great movie,” he says.
This was especially true for Top Gun: Maverick, a film that redefined the modern blockbuster and brought audiences back to theaters in droves. “On opening night, Jerry Bruckheimer rented a party bus, and we drove around to theaters to watch people finish Top Gun,” Powell recounts. “Seeing Jerry, a guy I’ve idolized my whole life, watch the crowd high-five each other and cry was one of the most special moments of my career. That’s why you make movies.”
Streaming Can’t Replace the Magic
While streaming platforms offer convenience, Powell insists they can’t replicate the visceral impact of seeing a film on the big screen. “When I watch a movie on streaming, I enjoy it,” he says. “But it doesn’t leave the same indelible mark as a theatrical experience. There’s something unforgettable about the shared emotional journey you go through in a theater.”
This emotional resonance, Powell believes, is what sets movies like Top Gun: Maverick apart. The film wasn’t just a technical marvel; it was a rollercoaster ride designed to be experienced with others. Its massive success proved that audiences still crave the kind of cinematic magic that can only be delivered on the big screen.
The Future of Movie Theaters
Powell acknowledges the challenges facing the industry but remains optimistic about the future of theaters. “Sure, there’s always going to be content made for streaming,” he says. “But there’s also always going to be a place for those big, immersive films that pull you out of your house and into a theater.”
For Powell, it’s about creating movies that demand to be seen in theaters—films that transcend the screen and become a shared cultural moment. “Movies like Top Gun are why I left the comfort of Austin, Texas, to move to Hollywood,” he says. “It’s about making something that gets people out of their comfort zones and into a theater for an unforgettable experience.”
Glen Powell’s faith in the theatrical experience isn’t just talk—it’s a call to action for filmmakers and audiences alike. “Theater-going isn’t just entertainment; it’s about connecting with people, even strangers,” Powell says. “It’s about creating memories that last a lifetime.”
As Powell and legends like Jerry Bruckheimer and Tom Cruise continue to champion the theatrical experience, one thing is clear: movie theaters aren’t just alive—they’re essential. So grab some popcorn, find your seat, and prepare for the kind of magic you can’t stream.
Because, as Powell reminds us, some stories are too big, too emotional, and too impactful to watch from your couch.
