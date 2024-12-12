Glen Powell Talks Top Gun, Devotion, and Denzel Washington’s Life-Changing Advice
Glen Powell: The Year of a Lifetime
Glen Powell is a man on fire. Between his breakout role as Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick—a film that reignited the magic of blockbuster cinema—and his moving portrayal of Tom Hudner in Devotion, Powell has cemented himself as a leading man with a purpose. But if you ask him about his success, he’ll credit more than his undeniable talent; he’ll talk about the lessons he’s learned from legends like Tom Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and, most notably, Denzel Washington.
In a recent Everyday Warrior Podcast interview, Powell shared the piece of advice from Washington that transformed his approach to both his career and his life: “Don’t look in the other lanes. You’re running your own race.” It’s a simple but profound philosophy that Powell carries with him to this day, guiding his decisions and keeping him grounded in an industry known for its chaos.
Top Gun: Maverick—Cinema at Its Best
For Powell, Top Gun: Maverick wasn't just a sequel but a cultural moment. "That movie," Powell says, "is unapologetically American. It brought people together post-pandemic in a way that felt like a celebration—not just of aviation or the Navy, but of cinema itself."
Powell credits Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer with creating a film that's not only visually stunning but emotionally resonant. From its jaw-dropping aerial stunts shot on actual Navy aircraft carriers to its ability to make audiences cry and cheer in equal measure, Top Gun: Maverick redefined the theatrical experience. Powell doesn’t shy away from calling it “a return to American cinematic exceptionalism.”
Devotion: A Story That Needed to Be Told
While Top Gun brought audiences into the cockpit of modern aviation, Devotion delves into a lesser-known but equally heroic story from the Korean War. Powell portrays Medal of Honor recipient Tom Hudner, whose selfless act to save his friend and wingman Jesse Brown, the first African American naval aviator, epitomizes courage and devotion.
Powell’s personal connection to the film runs deep. “My grandfather was a Korean War veteran,” he shares. “This story felt like a chance to honor him and so many others who served in a war often overlooked.” The project, which Powell developed for five years, highlights his commitment to creating films that blend spectacle with substance.
Denzel’s Timeless Wisdom
Amidst the whirlwind of his career, Powell’s approach remains rooted in the advice Denzel Washington gave him on the set of The Great Debaters: “Don’t compare yourself to others. It’s not a zero-sum game.” Powell explains, “Denzel told me it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Success isn’t about beating the person in the next lane; it’s about running your best race.”
This perspective has not only kept Powell humble but has also allowed him to celebrate the success of others. “When someone else wins, it doesn’t mean you lose,” he emphasizes, rejecting the cutthroat mentality that pervades Hollywood.
The Legacy Powell Aims to Leave
Whether he’s high-fiving strangers after a Top Gun screening or talking to veterans moved by Devotion, Powell’s mission is clear: to tell stories that matter. “Movies,” he says, “are about collective experiences. They’re a chance to inspire, to remind us of the best parts of ourselves.”
With recent projects like Twister, The Blue Angels, Hitman, and Anyone but You, Powell's career is only gaining momentum. Powell isn’t just running his own race—he’s redefining what it means to win.
Subscribe to The Everyday Warrior Nation to watch new episodes every week: http://www.youtube.com/@EverydayWarriorNation