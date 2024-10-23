How AI is Revolutionizing Trades Businesses: Insights from Charlie Felker’s Free- 2-Grow
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been making waves across various industries, from finance to healthcare. Now, it's the trades industry's turn to embrace this technological evolution. Former U.S. Army Captain Charlie Felker, who served with the elite special operations unit, the 75th Ranger Regiment, and entrepreneur Charlie Felker, is leading the charge with his company, Free-2-Grow, by integrating AI into back-office operations for service-based businesses. This groundbreaking approach is set to revolutionize how trades businesses handle customer service, scheduling, and dispatching.
According to Felker, AI is poised to become a commodity in the trades space within a few years. "The exciting thing is the ability for it to customize and learn for complicated companies," Felker said. His company already uses AI to streamline operations, ensuring that electrical and HVAC companies across multiple states can manage scheduling, dispatching, and emergency routing more efficiently.
AI’s Rapid Growth in Business
The rise of AI across industries has been swift and undeniable. According to a report by PwC, AI is expected to contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with businesses in all sectors adopting AI-driven solutions to improve efficiency and cut costs. In the trades industry, where small business owners often juggle multiple roles—from technician to scheduler—AI offers a lifeline by handling routine tasks that free up time for more specialized work.
Felker's Free-2-Grow is leveraging AI to address these pain points. For service-based businesses that rely on timely and accurate scheduling, AI provides the precision and scalability that manual processes often lack. "Imagine a big storm hits in one state while another is unaffected," Felker explains. "AI can automatically reroute dispatchers, ensuring each area gets the right support based on need. No human error, no delays."
How AI Will Transform the Trades Industry
While AI has already made strides in various sectors, its potential in the trades industry is just beginning to unfold. A McKinsey study found that nearly 50% of current work activities could be automated using existing technologies, with industries like construction, electrical, and HVAC at the top of the list. AI-driven customer service and scheduling can drastically reduce overhead costs, improve efficiency, and boost customer satisfaction for small businesses in these sectors.
Felker’s Free-2-Grow is at the forefront of this transformation. With AI handling routine calls, scheduling, and customer management, companies can shift their focus to delivering high-quality services and growing their business. The potential for AI to learn and adapt to each company’s unique needs means that no two solutions are the same, allowing for unprecedented levels of customization.
The Future of AI in Trades
As AI becomes more widespread, its impact on trades businesses will only grow. Companies that adopt AI will find themselves better equipped to handle the demands of modern customers while keeping costs under control. As Felker notes, “AI is evolving fast, and in the trades, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes the standard.”
With industry leaders like Charlie Felker at the helm, the trades sector is on the brink of a technological revolution. This revolution promises greater efficiency, scalability, and growth for businesses willing to embrace change.