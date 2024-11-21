How Drew Brees Lives a Life of Impact: Strive for It Every Day
Drew Brees is no stranger to success. After a 20-year NFL career filled with records, championships, and accolades, many might think he has nothing left to prove. But for Brees, life’s true measure isn’t about trophies or titles—it’s about impact. His post-NFL journey is defined by a relentless commitment to making a difference, not just for himself but for others.
“When you look back on your life, in your final moments, how will you determine if you’ve lived a life of impact and purpose?” Brees reflected in a recent interview. For him, the answer is clear: YOU STRIVE FOR EVERY DAY.
From Success to Significance
Brees likens his transition from the NFL to his current stage of life to moving from success to significance. "You focus so much on being the very best that you can be as an NFL quarterback—not just from a productivity perspective, but a leadership perspective," he explains. It was about bringing together a team of diverse personalities to accomplish shared goals. Now, stepping out of that environment, his focus has shifted.
“Now it’s about taking what I’ve learned—the wisdom and experiences—and passing that on to others,” Brees says. He's driven by a desire to leave the world better than he found it. That means making an impact and creating systems and examples that future generations, including his children, can carry forward.
It's a shift that resonates far beyond football. For anyone transitioning from a high-performance role, How can you use what you've learned to inspire, guide, and uplift others?
One Day, One Task, One Challenge
Living a life of impact isn’t about solving every problem at once. Brees recognizes the enormity of the world’s needs but approaches them with the same focus he brought to the football field. “There’s so much work to be done,” he admits. “You can’t just go out and accomplish it all at once.”
Instead, he breaks it down into manageable goals. "You set these objectives, these OKRs (objectives and key results), and then tackle one task at a time, one challenge at a time." This methodical approach mirrors how he prepared for games, breaking down film and studying playbooks to perfect each moment on the field. Now, it's about applying that same focus to causes that matter, whether it's philanthropy, mentorship, or raising his children with the correct values.
The Power of Daily Effort
For Brees, daily, consistent effort is the key to living a life of impact. It's not about grand gestures or overnight success but about showing up purposefully each day. This approach echoes principles found in high-performance research and leadership philosophy. Brees says, "There's so much need out there, and it's what motivates me and inspires me every day."
By striving each day, he ensures that his actions align with his values and his vision for a better future. It’s a lesson that applies to anyone, regardless of profession or stage of life: small, intentional steps create ripples that lead to lasting change.
Inspiring the Next Generation
Brees’ ultimate goal is to leave a legacy of significance. "Raise my kids the right way so that they can go out with the same mentality," he says. This means instilling a mindset of service, purpose, and responsibility in them. It's not just about what he accomplishes but how he inspires others—both his family and the broader community—to take up the mantle of making a difference.
Lessons in Impact
Drew Brees’ journey offers a roadmap for anyone seeking to live a life of purpose and significance. His philosophy is simple yet profound:
- Focus Beyond Yourself: Success is personal, but significance is about others. Use your skills and experiences to uplift and inspire.
- Take It One Step at a Time: Big problems aren't solved overnight. Break them down into actionable steps. This concept was detailed in "The Everyday Warrior: A No-Hack, Practical Approach to Life."
- Strive Daily: Living a life of impact isn’t a single event—it’s a daily commitment.
- Think Generationally: True impact lasts beyond your lifetime. Invest in teaching and inspiring the next generation.
Brees reminds us that impact isn't reserved for the wealthy, consequential, or famous—it's within reach for anyone willing to strive for it daily. As he puts it, "There's so much work to be done, but you tackle it one task, one challenge at a time."
Subscribe to The Everyday Warrior Nation: http://www.youtube.com/@EverydayWarriorNation