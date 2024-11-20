How Drew Brees Starts His Day is Non-Negotionable
How you begin your day can set the tone for everything that follows. For Drew Brees, this principle isn’t just a philosophy—it’s a practice. The NFL legend credits his unwavering morning routine for providing the foundation to be the best version of himself. “The way you start your day… needs to be an absolute non-negotiable,” Brees explained in a recent interview.
For Brees, that routine begins with 20 minutes of quiet time. “It truly is getting up in the morning, getting a cup of coffee, and just having a 20-minute quiet time where I can get in the Word, read my Bible, maybe listen to a few encouraging words from one of my spiritual mentors,” he said. This time, he emphasized, “lays the foundation for the day.”
But why does this matter so much? Research from psychology and performance science reinforces Brees’ belief that a consistent morning routine has far-reaching benefits.
The Power of Morning Routines
In Atomic Habits by James Clear, the author explains that small, consistent actions compound over time to create significant change. An intense morning routine is one such habit, serving as an anchor that helps align your mindset and energy for the day ahead.
Psychologists echo this, noting that morning rituals reduce decision fatigue, a phenomenon where the accumulation of decisions throughout the day depletes mental energy. Establishing a non-negotiable routine minimizes unnecessary choices early on, conserving willpower for more significant tasks later.
Additionally, starting your day with intentionality—whether through spiritual reflection, meditation, or journaling—activates the prefrontal cortex, the brain’s center for focus and decision-making. According to research published in the Journal of Positive Psychology, beginning the day with activities like gratitude or mindfulness significantly improves emotional regulation and resilience.
Brees’ Framework for Success
For Brees, his morning routine isn’t just about personal focus—it’s also about relational impact. “It puts me in the right frame of mind to be the best husband I can be, the best father I can be, [and] the best partner I can be,” he said. By grounding himself each morning, Brees ensures that he approaches the day with purpose and compassion.
This practice also sets his “moral compass” for the day. By starting with spiritual reflection and intentional quiet, Brees creates a mental framework for how he chooses to interact with others. Whether in his role as a leader, teammate, or family man, his routine helps him maintain clarity, empathy, and focus.
Lessons for Any Profession
Brees’ approach to mornings isn’t just for elite athletes; it’s a lesson for anyone striving for success. Here’s how to apply his method to your life:
- Define Your Non-Negotiables: Identify one or two actions that set the tone for your day. For Brees, it’s quiet time and spiritual reflection. For others, it might be journaling, exercise, or planning.
- Create Consistency: Make your routine a habit by doing it at the same time each day. This will remove variability and help solidify the practice.
- Start with Intentionality: Morning rituals should center your mind, whether through mindfulness, reading, or setting daily goals.
- Focus on Impact: Like Brees, use your morning routine to align your energy with your values and relationships.
Starting Right, Every Day
Drew Brees' morning routine demonstrates the power of starting your day with purpose. By dedicating 20 minutes to reflection and grounding himself spiritually, he sets the tone for his day. He ensures he shows up as his best self for others. His practice, backed by performance research, highlights a simple truth: how you start your morning can transform the rest of your day—and your life.
As Brees reminds us, “If that doesn’t happen, I just don’t feel right.” It’s a lesson worth embracing: starting your day right increases the probability of success.
