How host of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Terry Crews Measures a Life Lived Well: The Power of Service to Others
When Terry Crews was asked how he would measure a life well-lived, he was momentarily shocked. However, it took him only a second to formulate an answer that reflects his core values and philosophy: "By how many people I've served." For Crews, success is not defined by personal accolades or material wealth, but by the number of lives, he has positively impacted. The accolades and material wealth only multiply his ability to impact people at scale.
A Mindset Shift: From Ownership to Service
In the past, Crews admitted to having an ownership mindset regarding his family. He viewed his role as a father and husband as one of control rather than support. But this perspective shifted over time, and he came to embrace the idea that his role was serving his family, helping each member achieve their goals and dreams. This shift, he explains, brought him immense joy and satisfaction far beyond anything he had experienced before.
Crews now approach life believing that being a leader means being a servant. "To be a leader, you must serve the most people," he says. This philosophy applies to his personal life and his professional career, where he sees his mission as helping others find joy and fulfillment.
Serving His Family: A Father's Mission
Crews speaks passionately about his role as a father and husband, saying that true happiness comes from helping his family achieve their dreams. "What do you want in life? It is Terry Crews' mission to ensure you get there," he says, referring to his family. For example, the pride he takes in his son's success is one of his greatest joys. His son, who is now living his dream on television, is a testament to Crews' belief that a father's role is to lift his children up, not dictate their path.
Rather than focusing on his ambitions, Crews has found that helping others reach their potential is the real reward. "It's better than if I got it," he explains, referring to the sense of fulfillment he gets from seeing his family, friends, and even fans achieve their dreams.
Expanding His Reach: A Mission to Serve the World
Crews’ mission of service extends far beyond his family. As the host of America’s Got Talent, he interacts with people from all walks of life who admire his work and look to him for inspiration. For Crews, this platform is another opportunity to serve others. When fans express their love for the show or him as a host, he feels his life's mission is being fulfilled.
"Serving the most people worldwide" is Crews's ultimate measure of success. Whether through his work in entertainment or his personal interactions with fans, he sees every opportunity as a chance to make someone else's life better. His dedication to this mission brings him true happiness and purpose.
The True Measure of Success
For Terry Crews, the key to living a life well-lived is simple: it's about service. Rather than accumulating personal achievements, he has found fulfillment in helping others achieve their goals. From his family to his fans, Crews' mission is clear: to serve as many people as possible and to measure his success by the number of lives he has positively impacted.
Crews offers a refreshing and humble perspective: true power and joy come from serving others. And for him, that is the ultimate measure of a life lived well.