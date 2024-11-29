How Special Operations Learn From the Best: The Elite Network Behind the World's Most Lethal Operators
Learning From the Masters: A SEAL Philosophy
Special Operations Forces (SOF) are synonymous with elite performance, precision, and adaptability. Their success lies not only in their rigorous training and mental fortitude but also in their willingness to learn from the best. SOF has such a wide array of mission sets that they consider themselves 'jacks of all trades, master of none.' That said, they hold such a high bar for their performance that they seek out subject matter experts with very niche skills. Whether navigating towering waves, scaling icy cliffs, or perfecting marksmanship, SOF embraces a mantra: Find the people who know more than you and learn from them.
Kelly Slater, an 11-time World Surf League Champion and widely regarded as the greatest surfer of all time, recalls working with SEAL teams in Hawaii. “They would come out and train on the North Shore, learning from big-wave surfers and lifeguards,” Slater shared. “They’re a bit nuts, but their dedication to mastering every skill is unmatched.”
This collaborative approach is a cornerstone of SOF training, where operators seek world-class mentors in various disciplines to prepare for the extreme challenges they face in the field.
Hawaii’s Big-Wave Surfers and Lifeguards: Training for the Ocean’s Fury
The SEALs look to the unparalleled expertise of Hawaii's big-wave surfers and lifeguards for maritime operations missions. These individuals have spent their lives mastering the ocean, understanding its rhythms, and navigating its unpredictable dangers.
“Training with surfers isn’t just about riding waves; it’s about learning situational awareness, endurance, and how to remain calm under immense pressure,” Slater explains.
Big-wave surfers, accustomed to confronting swells that can rise to 50 feet or more, offer unique insights into surviving hostile ocean conditions. Similarly, Hawaii's elite lifeguards—often called the "guardians of the North Shore"—bring a lifetime of experience in rescue techniques and ocean safety. An example where these skills are directly transferable to SEAL operations.
From Peaks to Plateaus: Learning From Alpinists and Climbers
SOF collaborates with alpinists and world-class climbers in mountainous regions to sharpen their skills. High-altitude missions demand specialized training in cold-weather survival, rock climbing, and avalanche preparedness.
Elite climbers and high-altitude mountaineers like Mark Twight can provide critical expertise. World-class climbers teach SOF how to move efficiently in extreme environments, how to select the right equipment and gear, how to manage physical and mental fatigue, and how to rely on teamwork to achieve mission success.
This partnership also emphasizes problem-solving under duress. Scaling a 1,000-foot vertical rock face with minimal equipment is as much about mental clarity as physical strength—an essential skill for special operators in high-stakes scenarios.
Precision From the Pros: World-Class Marksmen and Athletes
SOF are some of the most accurate marksmen in the world, a skill honed not only through military training but also with input from the world's best shooters. Competitive marksmen like Olympic gold medalists provide advanced ballistics, breath control, and trigger discipline lessons.
Additionally, elite athletes like John Welbourn, a retired NFL Lineman and CEO of Power Athlete, have influenced SOF physical training programs in fields such as strength training and endurance sports. Coaches from disciplines like powerlifting, CrossFit, and triathlon provide tailored programming to ensure SOF members are prepared for their missions' physical demands.
Slater noted this evolution, comparing the SOF approach to that of today's professional surfers: "It's a different game now. Everyone's training, tracking sleep, and working with nutritionists. The SEALs are ahead of that curve, always looking to improve."
A Mindset of Humility and Growth
What sets the SOF apart isn't just their physical abilities but their humility and willingness to learn from civilians who are the very best at what they do. By reaching out to surfing, climbing, shooting, and fitness experts, SOF teams demonstrate that even the best can improve by seeking knowledge from others.
This mindset reflects a broader lesson for anyone striving for excellence: no one achieves greatness alone. Whether you're an elite operator, a professional athlete, or a corporate leader, learning from others is critical to evolving and staying at the top of your game.
Building an Elite Network
Kelly Slater’s stories about the SEALs’ training in Hawaii reveal more than just their dedication; they highlight a universal truth about high performance. Excellence is a team effort built on a foundation of humility, collaboration, and an insatiable drive to learn.
The SEALs’ willingness to train with the best—whether big-wave surfers, world-class climbers, or Olympic marksmen—is a powerful reminder: Pursuing mastery is never done, and the best lessons often come from outside your immediate world.
