Kelly Slater on Psychedelics: The Emerging Frontier for Mental Health and Human Performance
The conversation around psychedelics has shifted dramatically in recent years. Once stigmatized as counterculture drugs, psychedelics like psilocybin (found in magic mushrooms), MDMA, and Ibogaine are being reevaluated as powerful tools for mental health and human performance. From veterans battling PTSD to civilians overcoming addiction, the potential of these substances is catching the attention of researchers, advocates, and even world-class athletes like Kelly Slater.
Slater, an 11-time World Surf League champion and a vocal advocate for health and wellness, addressed the growing interest in plant-based medicine on the Everyday Warrior podcast. While acknowledging the need for caution, he spoke about the “wonders” psychedelics can do for people when used responsibly, emphasizing their potential to catalyze personal growth and healing.
A Paradigm Shift in Mental Health Treatment
The increasing adoption of psychedelics is fueled by promising clinical research from top universities like Johns Hopkins and the University of Texas Dell Medical School. Studies have shown that psilocybin-assisted therapy can significantly reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, particularly in treatment-resistant cases. Similarly, MDMA-assisted treatment has been granted "breakthrough therapy" status by the FDA for its effectiveness in treating PTSD.
Slater noted, “Like a medicine of all types, used properly with the right approach is beneficial.” He also highlighted the need to address the misuse of substances, citing the growing epidemic of prescription drug overdoses. His balanced perspective underscores the importance of using psychedelics within structured, supervised frameworks to ensure their benefits are maximized while minimizing risks.
Helping Veterans Heal
One of the most compelling narratives around psychedelics is their impact on veterans. Traditional treatments for PTSD, such as antidepressants and talk therapy, often fall short for those who have endured the horrors of war. Psychedelics offer a new approach by facilitating profound emotional breakthroughs, helping veterans process traumatic memories in ways that conventional therapies cannot. With organizations like Vetsolutions.org, founded and run by Amber and Marcus Capone (former Navy SEAL), leading the way for the adoption of psychedelics to help veterans, the U.S. government can no longer ignore different modalities that prove more effective than traditional models of medicine.
Academic programs like those run by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) are paving the way for widespread adoption. Their research demonstrates that MDMA-assisted therapy can lead to significant, long-lasting reductions in PTSD symptoms, with many participants no longer meeting the criteria for the disorder after treatment.
Slater’s acknowledgment of the potential for psychedelics aligns with this growing body of evidence, as he referred to them as “opening doors” to new ways of thinking and healing.
Unlocking Human Performance
Beyond treating trauma, psychedelics are increasingly seen as tools for optimizing human performance. From Silicon Valley entrepreneurs microdosing for creativity to elite athletes exploring expanded states of focus and flow, these substances reshape how we think about mental and physical peak performance.
Aaron Rodgers, the NFL quarterback, has publicly shared his experiences with ayahuasca, a traditional Amazonian psychedelic brew. Rodgers credits the experience with improving his mental clarity and resilience, echoing the sentiments of others in high-pressure environments.
Slater, known for his disciplined lifestyle and advocacy for clean living, reflects a nuanced view. Despite his historical stance against drugs and alcohol, he recognizes the role psychedelics can play when approached responsibly, particularly as tools for self-discovery and healing.
A Call for Responsible Use
While the benefits of psychedelics are becoming more apparent, their potential for misuse remains a concern. Slater emphasized that "most people figure out some way to abuse anything in life," a cautionary reminder as the movement to decriminalize and legalize these substances gains momentum. Advocacy groups push for regulated, medically supervised use to ensure safety and efficacy.
In the U.S., progress is being made. Cities like Denver, Oakland, and Portland have decriminalized psilocybin, and Oregon became the first state to legalize its supervised therapeutic use in 2020. However, federal legalization remains a contentious issue.
The Road Ahead
As the conversation around psychedelics evolves, voices like Kelly Slater’s add valuable perspective to the dialogue. His reflections on the balance between potential benefits and the risks of misuse echo the sentiment of researchers and advocates: psychedelics, when used responsibly and with intention, can transform lives.
Whether aiding veterans, helping civilians overcome addiction, or unlocking new levels of human performance, psychedelics are on the cusp of mainstream acceptance. The question now is not whether these substances have a place in medicine and self-improvement but how society will responsibly integrate them into our collective toolkit for healing and growth.
Subscribe to The Everyday Warrior Nation: http://www.youtube.com/@EverydayWarriorNation