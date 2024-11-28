Kelly Slater’s Wave of Compassion: Using His Platform to Prevent Suicide Among Men
Kelly Slater has ridden some of the world’s most powerful waves, carving a legendary career in professional surfing. But off the ocean, he has faced a tide of personal loss that no accolade could prepare him for. The 11-time World Surf League Champion has lost more friends to suicide than he can count, and that heartbreak fuels his passion for suicide prevention.
The Reality of Suicide Among Men
Slater's journey with suicide awareness began early. "I remember being in junior high," he recalls, "and there was a kid I sort of knew who lived on school grounds. He took his own life, and it was such a foreign thing to me." That tragic memory was the start of a long line of losses that have profoundly affected him. Over the years, Slater has seen more friends, particularly men, succumb to the weight of mental health struggles.
This personal tragedy reflects a more significant societal issue: suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States, and men account for nearly 80% of all suicides globally, according to the World Health Organization. For men, societal norms discouraging vulnerability and seeking help exacerbate the problem. Slater notes, "A lot of guys deal with stuff they don't know how to deal with. They feel like they don't have the right person to talk to in their life."
Sunny Garcia and the Need for Support
One of the most publicized cases that hit close to home for Slater was his friend and fellow surfer, Sunny Garcia. A powerhouse in the surfing world, Garcia had openly battled depression before attempting to take his own life in 2019. Garcia survived but continues to face a long road to recovery. His struggle is a stark reminder of the unseen battles even seemingly strong and successful people fight.
Slater often reflects on moments like this as preventable tragedies, urging people to recognize the signs and act. "When someone shows the signs, you've got to gather around that person," he says. "Do your best to open up doorways for them or offer a different point of view." His words echo expert advice: intervention and creating a support network can be lifesaving.
The Psychology of Suicide and the Crisis Among Men
Suicide is often the result of a complex interplay of factors—mental health issues, substance abuse, financial strain, or a lack of emotional outlets. For men, these issues are compounded by societal expectations to “tough it out” and suppress vulnerability. This cultural norm not only stigmatizes seeking help but also isolates men when they need connection the most.
Research suggests that men are less likely to seek mental health treatment than women despite experiencing similar rates of mental illness. They are also more likely to use lethal methods in suicide attempts, making those attempts more often fatal. Organizations such as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advocate for breaking the stigma and encouraging open conversations around mental health.
Slater’s Crusade for Awareness
For Slater, the fight against suicide is deeply personal. His own brush with suicidal thoughts in his early 20s offers him a unique perspective. A year after winning his first world championship, Slater found himself on the edge—financially broke, emotionally lost, and questioning his purpose. Surfing saved him, allowing him to channel his energy and find solace.
Today, Slater uses his platform to amplify the conversation around suicide prevention. His advocacy extends beyond words. He supports nonprofits, speaks out at events, and uses his influence to inspire others to take action. Slater believes in creating a culture where people feel safe to express their struggles and seek help.
“Over the years, I’ve lost a lot of friends to suicide,” he says. “It’s hard to talk about, but it’s harder to lose someone you care about knowing there might have been something you could’ve done.”
A Ripple Effect of Hope
Slater's message is simple but powerful: Suicide is preventable, but it takes a community effort. He urges people to be vigilant, reach out, and create spaces where openness and vulnerability are encouraged. His advocacy is mainly focused on men, who often suffer in silence.
For someone who has conquered towering waves and navigated turbulent waters, Slater's most significant legacy may not be his 11 world championships but the hope he brings to those in despair. "If sharing my story or speaking out can save even one life," Slater says, "then it's worth it."
If You or Someone You Know Needs Help
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text 988. Help is available 24/7.
Kelly Slater’s passion for suicide prevention reminds us that even the strongest among us can falter—but with support, understanding, and action, lives can be saved. It’s a wave we all must ride together.
