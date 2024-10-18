NFL Lineman John Welbourn on War: "War is a Failure of Diplomacy"
John Welbourn, former NFL lineman and founder of Power Athlete, has built a reputation for his direct and no-nonsense approach to life, whether on the football field, in business, or discussing global issues like war. John has worked extensively with the U.S. Special Operations community on human performance and peak physical conditioning. In a candid discussion, Welbourn and I offered an unfiltered view on war, describing it as "a failure of diplomacy" and highlighting the devastating human toll often overlooked in popular narratives. He urges people to resist romanticizing war, stating plainly that "there's no part of this that ends well."
Welbourn's reflections aren't just the musings of a former athlete—they come from a place of genuine concern for the glorification of conflict. Whether it's historical accounts like the American Civil War or modern global conflicts, Welbourn emphasizes that the consequences of war are always tragic, from civilian casualties to the deep emotional and psychological scars left on soldiers. He cautions against those who advocate for conflict without genuinely understanding its devastating impact.
The Romanticization of War
Welbourn is especially critical of how certain narratives romanticize war, from movies and television to political rhetoric. While war is often depicted as a heroic endeavor filled with noble sacrifices, the reality is far more grim. Civil wars, in particular, carry a unique brutality that is often glossed over in historical accounts. The American Civil War, one of the most devastating conflicts in U.S. history, saw over 600,000 deaths and widespread destruction, leaving emotional and physical scars that would last for generations. Yet, Welbourn points out how, even today, people continue to view it through a romantic lens, ignoring the actual cost of the conflict.
According to Welbourn, anyone who has actually been in a war zone—whether a soldier or a civilian—understands that "there are no good outcomes to war." The carnage, suffering, and loss of life far outweigh any political or ideological gains. His views align with the thoughts of many veterans and scholars who argue that war is a symptom of more profound societal and diplomatic failures.
War as a Failure of Diplomacy
The assertion that war is a "failure of diplomacy" echoes the sentiments of many historians and political scientists. Diplomacy, in its ideal form, is meant to prevent war through dialogue, negotiation, and compromise. When diplomacy fails, the consequences are catastrophic. Wars throughout history, from World War I to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, often stem from diplomatic breakdowns where cooler heads failed to prevail.
Political scientist Kenneth Waltz famously described war as "an extension of politics by other means," underscoring that violence fills the void when diplomacy collapses. Welbourn's point drives this home: the failure of global leadership to find peaceful solutions has led to countless unnecessary wars, leaving behind nothing but death, destruction, and disillusionment. Welbourn isn't discounting the necessity of war in the face of evil or events like the atrocities by Hamas against Israel on Oct 7th, but rather highlighting it should always be a last resort.
The Human Cost of War
Perhaps the most compelling part of Welbourn’s perspective is his focus on the human toll of war. “Little kids losing their parents, bombs, it’s fucking terrible,” he says, reminding us that the impact of war extends far beyond the battlefield. The death of innocent civilians, the displacement of entire communities, and the psychological trauma experienced by soldiers and non-combatants alike are all part of the tragic legacy of conflict.
Research has shown that war leaves profound psychological impacts on those who experience it. A study published by the National Institutes of Health highlights how post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects both veterans and civilians, often leaving them with lifelong emotional scars. Welbourn's comments about witnessing "death and decimation" emphasize this, warning that war should never be viewed as a solution but as a sign that diplomacy has tragically failed.
John Welbourn's perspective on war is a sobering reminder that while conflict may sometimes be necessary, it is never something to be glorified. War represents a breakdown in diplomacy and leadership, with devastating consequences ripple through generations. Welbourn urges us to focus on prevention and to view war for what it truly is—a catastrophic failure that no one should wish for. In a world where calls for conflict can sometimes drown out dialogue, his words serve as a powerful reminder to pursue peace at all costs.