Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on His Upbringing: How Strong Women Shaped the Game of Thrones Star
Best known for his portrayal of Jaime Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's real-life story is far removed from Westeros's privileged, aristocratic world. Raised in Denmark, he grew up without a consistent father figure. This absence shaped his perspective on relationships, masculinity, and the role of women in his life.
“I think I've been very lucky,” Coster-Waldau reflected. “There was definitely a search for a father figure when I was younger. I obviously wanted that from my dad, but I didn’t get it, so I found it in coaches, teachers, and other mentors.”
Like many young men in similar situations, he sought guidance and structure from male role models outside the home. But what set his upbringing apart was the strong female presence that ultimately had an even more significant impact on his worldview.
“It’s a good thing to have a lot of the female perspective in your life,” he said. “I think for a lot of guys, if you grow up without that, women can feel intimidating because they’re different. I never had that fear.”
This absence of intimidation allowed him to build meaningful relationships with women, fostering a deep appreciation for their perspectives. His early experiences made him more adaptable, emotionally aware, and comfortable in spaces where men struggle to navigate relationships confidently and respectfully.
Psychologists have long studied the effects of growing up in single-parent or female-dominant households. Research suggests that boys raised with strong female role models often develop greater emotional intelligence and a more egalitarian approach to relationships. For Coster-Waldau, this influence wasn't just a psychological benefit—it became an integral part of his identity.
While Game of Thrones fans know him as the charming but morally complex Kingslayer, Coster-Waldau’s real-life journey is one of resilience, adaptation, and a deep appreciation for the women who helped shape him.
“I didn’t grow up with fear or discomfort around women,” he said. “That has made all the difference.”
From his Danish roots to Hollywood stardom, it’s clear that the strength of the women in his life helped define the man behind the armor.