Owen Franks on Balancing Fatherhood and High Performance: Lessons for Working Parents Everywhere
The Struggles of a High-Performing Parent
For Owen Franks, a retired New Zealand All Blacks and current rugby coach, balancing a demanding professional career and being an engaged parent is a constant challenge. Like many high-performers, Franks faces the tension of wanting to excel in his career while ensuring his children feel his presence and love.
Franks, who spends extended periods away from his family due to his coaching commitments, is candid about the difficulties of managing this duality. “It’s tough on those periods,” he says, referring to his time away. “But when I’m home for two or three weeks, it’s all about the kids.”
This struggle isn't unique to Franks. Research shows that high-achieving individuals often grapple with work-life balance, particularly in roles that demand extensive travel or extended hours. For parents, this challenge is amplified by the guilt of missing significant moments in their children's lives.
Finding Quality Time in Limited Windows
Despite the time constraints, Franks is determined to make the most of his time with his children. “When I’m home, it’s about being fully present,” he explains. “We’re up in the morning, going for a run, dropping them off at school, and all my time is dedicated to them.”
Psychologists emphasize the importance of quality over quantity in parent-child interactions. According to a study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family, children benefit most from engaged and meaningful interactions with their parents, even if the time spent together is limited.
For Franks, these short bursts of intense connection are an opportunity to strengthen bonds and create lasting memories. "They've had some great experiences," he says, referring to the international travel his career has afforded his family. "They've been to Japan, France, and England. They've seen more of the world at nine and seven than many adults."
Lessons from High-Performers: The Power of Intentionality
Franks' approach highlights an essential lesson for working parents: intentionality matters. By dedicating his undivided attention to his children while at home, he ensures that those moments are impactful.
However, this doesn’t eliminate the emotional toll of being away. Franks acknowledges the difficulty, particularly when he promised his children more time at home after retiring from professional rugby. “I told them it would be different, but opportunities like this don’t come around often,” he admits, referencing his coaching role in Japan.
Such decisions require trade-offs, a reality for many high-performers striving to balance career aspirations and family life. Experts suggest that clear communication with children can mitigate the challenges. Explaining why a parent's work is essential and how it benefits the family can help children feel included and valued.
The Hidden Positives of a Demanding Career
While the challenges of balancing work and parenting are real, Franks also highlights the unexpected positives. Thanks to his career, his children have gained unique life experiences, including exposure to diverse cultures and international travel.
“Even if you’re working a 9-to-5 job, you might only get a couple of hours with your kids at the end of the day,” Franks notes. “In some ways, I feel lucky to have these concentrated blocks of time where I can give them my full attention.”
Additionally, Franks’ dedication to his craft serves as a powerful example for his children. Seeing their father commit to excellence, navigate challenges, and maintain his passion for rugby can instill valuable lessons about work ethic and resilience.
Striking the Balance
Owen Franks’ story underscores the complexities of balancing high performance with parenthood. His experiences offer a relatable perspective for working parents striving to maintain meaningful relationships with their children while excelling professionally.
The key takeaway? Balance doesn't mean perfection. It means being present when it matters, making intentional decisions, and embracing the unique opportunities of any career path.
As Franks continues to navigate this balancing act, he reminds us that the journey is as important as the destination. For parents everywhere, his example is a testament to the power of dedication—to work and family.
Whether you're an elite athlete, a corporate leader, or a working parent in any field, the challenge of balance is universal. Even amid the demands of a high-performance career, Owen Franks' commitment to his children serves as an inspiring reminder that presence, intentionality, and love truly define success as a parent.
Subscribe to The Everyday Warrior Nation: http://www.youtube.com/@EverydayWarriorNation