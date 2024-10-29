Passing the Torch: Ramón "CZ" Colón-López on Legacy, Leadership, and Empowering the Next Generation
Ramón "CZ" Colón-López has always been dedicated to leaving a lasting impact, both in and out of uniform. As a retired Tier-One Operator from the 24th Special Tactics Squadron and former Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he's no stranger to the value of courageous service. However, for Colón-López, true leadership isn't only defined by bravery in battle; it's about paving the way for future leaders to surpass the achievements of their predecessors.
Reflecting on his career, Colón-López explains that heroism is fleeting, a momentary display of valor that may shape an individual’s story but doesn’t define a lasting legacy. "That heroism is of the moment," he reflects. "Anybody can have a valiant day on the battlefield. And maybe that defines the rest of your career. But I think the true essence is…what you do with that credibility to ensure future generations can fulfill that commitment long after you're gone."
As Colón-López prepared to leave the military, he knew that his legacy wasn't only about personal achievements but rather about ensuring that the next generation would continue the mission. "I'm proud and honored that the next generation is going to go out and pick up the flag right where we left it," he says. For him, a meaningful career empowers those who follow to not just fill the ranks but to redefine what leadership looks like for the future.
In retirement, Colón-López is taking his vision a step further. His new initiative, the Left of Bang Initiative, focuses on instilling leadership values and resilience in young people. Left of Bang equips youth to respond to challenges proactively, arming them with life skills that prepare them for small struggles and significant crises. He and I recently released Scarlett's Big Shot: Turning Setback into Success, the first book in a children’s series aimed at helping kids develop resilience, optimism, and leadership skills early on.
In Scarlett’s Big Shot, Colón-López uses the story of a young girl who overcomes challenges to show children how to turn setbacks into growth opportunities. For Colón-López, this isn't just a lesson for children; it's a universal message for all future leaders. He's laying the groundwork for a generation of resilient, determined leaders by teaching young people that challenges can be overcome.
In many ways, Colón-López's dedication to building the next generation echoes his commitment to his military comrades. Just as he ensured the success of his teams in the field, he now aims to strengthen young people's capacity to succeed. His hope? The youth he empowers today will carry a legacy of courage, integrity, and dedication.
As Colón-López puts it, true success comes not from individual recognition but from knowing that the "institution" — or, in this case, society — will thrive long after you're gone. His work with the Left of Bang Initiative is more than an extension of his military values; it's a testament to his belief that leadership, at its core, ensures that those who come after are equipped to do even better.
