Hold the Door: Kristian Nairn’s Double Life as a World-Class DJ and Beloved Game of Thrones Actor
Kristian Nairn may be best known to the world as Hodor, the gentle giant from HBO’s Game of Thrones, but in the world of electronic music, he's a giant of a different sort. For the last 20 years, Nairn has been one of Ireland's most prominent house DJs, carving out a reputation that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the best in the business. Whether commanding the decks at a global music festival or holding the door in Westeros, Kristian Nairn brings passion, talent, and a unique energy to everything he does.
Kristian's highly anticipated book, "Beyond the Throne: Epic Journeys, Enduring Friendships, and Surprising Tales," is the first memoir to share behind‑the‑scenes stories of the perils and triumphs of Game of Thrones, releasing this Tuesday, September 24th, 2024.
DJ Roots: A Career Built on Beats
Before becoming the much-loved Hodor, Nairn was already making waves in the music scene as a DJ. He's been spinning in Ireland and beyond for two decades, remixing tracks for the Freemasons, Madison Avenue, and Duke and performing alongside powerhouse names like Steve Aoki, Fatboy Slim, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Danny Howard.
Nairn's name has graced the lineups of legendary venues and festivals such as Amnesia in Ibiza, Cafe Mambo, Hakkasan in Las Vegas, and Tomorrowland in Belgium. His 2017 set at Cafe Mambo went viral, reaching 84.7 million people across social media in just 72 hours, proving that his skills behind the turntables were just as captivating as his on-screen performances.
A True Dance Music Ambassador
His unique sound and authentic love for the genre sets Kristian Nairn apart in house music. His monthly podcast Spektrum is a go-to for progressive house fans, where listeners are treated to his handpicked selections of fresh tracks, many of which include his own musical releases. Nairn’s collaboration with trance legend Ferry Corsten on the track "Galaxia" became a chart-topping hit, further solidifying his place in electronic music production.
From Hodor to House Music: The Acting Side of Nairn
Of course, for millions of fans worldwide, Nairn will forever be remembered as the lovable Hodor. His iconic performance in Game of Thrones brought heart and emotion to a character who communicated only through a single word. With its cult-like following, the show won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series and garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series—Drama, cementing Nairn's place in pop culture history.
Since his days in Westeros, Nairn has expanded his acting repertoire, appearing in films such as Robin Hood: The Rebellion and The Appearance and TV shows like The Rookie and HBO’s Our Flag Means Death. With each role, Nairn continues demonstrating that he's more than just a one-hit wonder in music and acting.
Balancing Passions: The Dual Life of Kristian Nairn
While most artists would be satisfied with mastering either music or acting, Kristian Nairn has found a way to excel at both. His dedication to his craft—whether meticulously curating a progressive house set or bringing depth to an emotionally charged character—proves that the cost of greatness lies in hard work, sacrifice, and commitment.
With plans to release more of his own music and continue performing worldwide, Nairn shows no signs of slowing down. Whether you're a fan of his chart-topping tracks or still mourning Hodor’s heartbreaking exit from Game of Thrones, one thing is clear: Kristian Nairn is a force to be reckoned with—both on the decks and on the screen.