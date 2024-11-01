Ramón “CZ” Colón-López’s Unlikely Journey to Special Operations
Ramón "CZ" Colón-López's journey to becoming a pararescueman and eventually a Tier One operator wasn't planned—it was sparked by a chance encounter that would reshape his life and career. Working in the Randolph Air Force Base transportation unit, Colón-López had no idea of the elite path he'd soon be on. One day, while stationed at the packing and crating section, he crossed paths with Gary Lowry, a pararescueman shipping awards for his unit. Lowry noticed Colón-López wearing a dive watch and casually asked if he was a diver.
Their interaction, though brief, set Colón-López on a new course. Intrigued, Lowry invited him to lunch, where he shared a pararescueman's intense, adventure-filled life—a career devoted to rescuing and providing medical care in combat zones and other dangerous settings. Drawn to the challenge and camaraderie, Colón-López immediately felt the pull toward this demanding path despite having little information on what the training would entail.
Pararescue training, also known as the "pipeline," is one of the most rigorous selection processes in the U.S. military. For Colón-López, pursuing this role wasn't simply about physical capability; it required a mental resolve that he had honed from his experiences moving from Puerto Rico to the United States as a young teenager. The hardships he faced early on equipped him with the resilience needed to succeed in a career that only a select few complete.
After years of successfully serving as a pararescueman, Colón-López was selected for the 24th Special Tactics Squadron, a Tier One force operating inside the Joint Special Operations Command. This journey was far from straightforward, and his ability to adapt, persevere, and rely on his team would be continually tested on numerous deployments, including high-stakes missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Colón-López's career now serves as the backbone for his mission with the Left of Bang Initiative, through which he inspires young people to aim high and approach challenges with grit and commitment. His path shows that while life can take unexpected turns, embracing these changes and meeting them head-on can transform not only one's life but also the lives of those who come after. His children's book, Scarlett’s Big Shot, embodies these lessons, instilling leadership values and resilience in the next generation.
Colón-López's story speaks to the power of seizing opportunities, facing fears, and making the most of life's unexpected turns—qualities he now imparts to those following in his footsteps.
Subscribe to The Everyday Warrior Nation: http://www.youtube.com/@EverydayWarriorNation