Revolutionizing Action Sports: Scotty James Champions Team Evolution in the X Games
Scotty James, one of the world's most accomplished snowboarders, isn't just pushing boundaries on the halfpipe—he's driving a transformative change in action sports. As a strategic advisor to the X Games, James is championing a revolutionary team-based format to enhance the industry's sustainability while creating new opportunities for athletes.
The concept, which mirrors the success of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series, is designed to provide action sports with a fresh structure that benefits athletes and engages audiences. By fostering team competition alongside individual accolades, the X Games hopes to bolster the solvency of its athletes and inject new energy into the sport.
A Proven Model: Learning from PBR’s Team Series
The PBR Team Series, launched in 2022, transformed professional bull riding by introducing team ownership and a league format. This approach has not only boosted viewership but also provided athletes with consistent earnings and greater financial stability. Scotty James sees similar potential in the X Games.
“Action sports are such an amazing business, but it’s been challenging over the past decade to attract commercial dollars and maintain viewer interest,” Scotty said. “The PBR showed us how team formats can energize a sport and create a sustainable impact for athletes and fans.”
How the Team Format Benefits Athletes
One of Scotty’s key motivations for embracing the team model is its potential to improve the financial stability of action sports athletes. For many riders, sponsorships and prize money often fall short of covering the costs of travel, training, and competition. The team format introduces a new layer of income opportunities, including salaries, bonuses, and endorsement deals tied to team performance.
“Many athletes struggle to sustain themselves financially,” Scotty explained. “This format opens up more competitions and creates a stronger ecosystem where athletes can focus on their craft without worrying about making ends meet.”
Moreover, the team format enhances camaraderie and mentorship among athletes. Younger competitors can learn from seasoned veterans, fostering a more profound sense of community while pushing the sport's performance standards to new heights.
Engaging Fans and Evolving the Sport
The team concept also has the potential to attract a wider audience by making action sports more accessible and relatable. Fans can rally behind their favorite teams, creating local and international rivalries that mirror those in mainstream sports like football and basketball.
“People love teams,” Scotty said. “It’s a model that builds loyalty and excitement. By bringing this to the X Games, we can bridge the gap between new audiences and existing fans while ensuring the sport continues to grow.”
Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for the X Games
With the league set to launch in 2026, Scotty James is optimistic about its potential to revolutionize action sports. Teams will be privately owned, and athletes will enter a draft pool to secure spots. While individual accolades like halfpipe wins will remain, athletes will also earn points and financial rewards through their team affiliations.
“It’s an exciting challenge,” Scotty shared. “This isn’t just about competition—it’s about creating a sustainable future for the sport we all love.”
A Lasting Impact
Scotty James's vision for the X Games team format is more than breaking records or winning medals. It's about leaving a legacy that ensures the long-term viability of action sports. This evolution could redefine the landscape of extreme sports by addressing financial challenges and introducing new opportunities for athletes and fans.
For Scotty and countless other athletes, this isn’t just a game-changer—it’s the future of action sports. As Scotty said, “If we get the foundation right, the impact will last for generations.”
