Riley Gaines Center: Empowering Women to Protect Title IX and Their Rights in Sports
At just 23 years old, Riley Gaines, Outkick, host 'Gaines for Girls' podcast, became synonymous with advocacy for women's sports, and her passion led to the establishment of the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute. Typically, a center like this is something professionals work their entire careers to achieve. However, Riley Gaines has yet to waste time using her platform and voice to make a real impact, ensuring that future generations of female athletes know their rights and feel empowered to stand up for themselves.
The Mission of the Riley Gaines Center
The Riley Gaines Center is dedicated to educating and mobilizing young athletes. Its particular focus is on Title IX, the landmark legislation that protects against gender discrimination in sports. The center offers various training programs to equip young athletes with the knowledge and tools they need to advocate for their rights.
One of the center's standout programs is its Title IX training. Gaines admitted that, like many others, she initially took Title IX for granted. She didn't fully understand its importance until she faced challenges firsthand as an elite swimmer. Now, through the center's Title IX training, young athletes are educated on their legal protections and how to utilize them if their rights are being threatened.
“We just launched a new Title IX training,” Gaines explained. “So many people don’t know what Title IX is or what it really does. I took it for granted, for sure.”
Empowering Athletes to Take Action
One of the Riley Gaines Center's primary goals is to provide athletes with the resources and support they need to take action when faced with unfair situations. This includes media training and even teaching young athletes how to write letters to their administrators, giving them the skills to advocate for change.
Gaines emphasized that one of the center's key roles is to support girls who don't want to compete against boys in their sports but feel pressured to do so by their universities. She pointed out that many universities mislead athletes, making them believe they will lose their scholarships if they refuse to compete under unfair conditions. Gaines revealed that, in most cases, this pressure is "fabricated" and simply "a lie."
The center's mission is to let these athletes know they have a choice and don't have to compromise their rights to stay in the game. As Gaines put it, "Being able to provide support for those teens or girls who don't want to compete against boys, letting them know you don't have to, that's been great."
A Vision for the Future
The Riley Gaines Center aims to create a ripple effect—spreading awareness, knowledge, and courage among young athletes nationwide. Gaines' work is rooted in the belief that education is critical to empowerment. By offering these training programs and resources, the center is helping athletes advocate for themselves, ensuring that Title IX protects fairness in women's sports for years to come.
Through her tireless efforts, Riley Gaines is building a legacy of advocacy and leadership, proving that it's never too early to take a stand and make a difference. The Riley Gaines Center embodies her mission to protect the integrity of women's sports and provide future generations with the tools they need to safeguard their rights.