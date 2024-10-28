Standing Tall in Turbulent Times: Ramón "CZ" Colón-López on Moral Courage and Leadership
The mark of a true leader is resilience in the face of adversity—a trait that defines Ramón "CZ" Colón-López. From his early days as a pararescueman in the elite 24th Special Tactics Squadron to becoming the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Colón-López has proven that moral courage and dedication to duty are paramount. Recently, he shared his thoughts on the challenges he faced during his final years in service, a period marked by stark division within the United States and intense political and social pressures. His message remains resolute: leaders must maintain moral courage, especially in turbulent times.
For Colón-López, this courage is more than a virtue; it’s a responsibility. "The moral courage and the character that we exemplify at the Pentagon during these hard times,” he reflects, “should be something people pay attention to.” Colón-López’s experiences have instilled in him the conviction that integrity must take precedence over appeasing agendas or giving in to the “yes-man” culture—a culture he says he’s determined to resist at every turn.
His journey to the highest levels of the military was not without sacrifices and tough calls. Colón-López understands that standing firm on principles can be a lonely path. Still, he also knows it's the only way to ensure that the needs of America's service members aren't overshadowed by external agendas. "You're going to win some, and you're going to lose some," he admits, acknowledging that the fight isn't always one of quick victories. Yet for Colón-López, the choice is clear: standing by his values is worth the potential loss.
“If I were to quit,” he says, “it will open the door for some yes men to come in after me.” This risk isn’t one he’s willing to take. After a lifetime of service, Colón-López knows that walking away would mean leaving his hard-won values unguarded—a scenario he refuses to let happen. Staying in the fight, he explains, is not just about holding his ground but ensuring that his advice informs critical decisions, even when it means challenging those in power.
Colón-López's message resonates with a larger truth about leadership in today's world. "Whatever decision gets made by the people that have the authority to make those decisions is going to be an informed decision. And I'm going to give [them] my peace of mind if it's going to go against what the troops need," he asserts. In an era where public figures often compromise on values for acceptance or advancement, Colón-López's stance reminds us of what leadership should look like - a commitment to the mission and the people above all else.
Now retired, Colón-López's work continues. He's embarked on a new mission—the Left of Bang Initiative, a youth education and development program. He and I recently co-authored Scarlett's Big Shot: Turning Setback into Success, the first installment in our best-selling children's book series. Through this initiative, Colón-López hopes to inspire young Americans to embrace resilience and lead with purpose. Pick up a copy of Scarlett’s Big Shot on Amazon.
In a polarized world, Colón-López is a testament to the importance of moral courage, a value that transcends titles or accolades. His story challenges all of us to rise above the noise, act with integrity, and embody the spirit of authentic leadership.
