True Heroes Don’t Wear Capes: Glen Powell on Top Gun Maverick, Devotion, and Real-Life Bravery
In an age dominated by superhero blockbusters, Glen Powell is charting a different course. Known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, Powell champions the stories of real-life heroes—those who don’t wear capes but still possess extraordinary courage, skill, and resilience.
“Marvel movies are incredible,” Powell acknowledges. “They’re big, cinematic, and fun, and nobody does it better. But there’s something uniquely impactful about portraying real heroes, people we can recognize. Pilots, for example, aren’t born with superpowers—they’re normal people with exceptional talent and bravery.”
Honoring Real Heroes
In Top Gun: Maverick, Powell played the charismatic Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin, a naval aviator whose skills and confidence, often brash in nature, pushed the limits. The film's realism, from its use of real aircraft carriers to actual Top Gun pilots, struck a chord with audiences worldwide. Powell recalls the impact of watching the film with international audiences, noting its universal appeal despite being deeply rooted in American military culture.
“Top Gun: Maverick is real in every sense,” Powell explains. “We shot on real carriers, at real bases, with real Top Gun pilots. That authenticity is what makes it so powerful. It’s not just a story—it’s a tribute to the men and women who serve.”
But Powell’s admiration for real-life heroes extends beyond Top Gun. In 2022, he starred in Devotion, a moving portrayal of U.S. Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. The film tells the true story of Jesse Leroy Brown (played by Jonathan Majors), the first African American aviator in the U.S. Navy, and his wingman Thomas J. Hudner Jr. (played by Powell).
“Devotion is one of the most meaningful projects I’ve ever been a part of,” Powell shares. “It’s a story about friendship, bravery, and sacrifice. Jesse and Tom weren’t superheroes—they were real people who stepped out of their comfort zones and risked everything for what they believed was right.”
True Bravery, Real Impact
What sets stories like Top Gun and Devotion apart from superhero films is their grounding in reality. Powell believes these narratives resonate because they showcase the human side of heroism.
“True heroes don’t wear capes,” Powell says. “They have strengths and weaknesses, fears and vulnerabilities. What makes them heroic is their commitment to do what’s right, even when it’s dangerous or terrifying. It’s that moral and physical courage that inspires us.”
In Devotion, that courage is embodied in the bond between Brown and Hudner. When Brown’s plane was shot down during a mission, Hudner crash-landed his own aircraft in an attempt to save his friend—a selfless act that earned him the Medal of Honor.
“Stories like Jesse and Tom’s remind us that heroism isn’t about invincibility—it’s about humanity,” Powell reflects. “These are the kinds of stories that stay with you long after you leave the theater.”
For Powell, films like Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion underscore the importance of the theatrical experience. While streaming platforms offer convenience, they can’t replicate the communal impact of watching a story unfold on the big screen.
A Call to Celebrate Everyday Heroes
As audiences continue to flock to superhero films, Powell hopes they’ll also embrace stories about real-life heroes. “There’s room for both,” he says. “But let’s not forget the people who inspire us in the real world—the ones who face their fears, take risks, and make sacrifices to protect and uplift others.”
Through his work in Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, Glen Powell is helping to shine a spotlight on everyday heroes. In doing so, he's reminding us all that courage, resilience, and humanity will always be the greatest superpowers.
