Unlock Your Potential: How Pushing Limits at Any Age Leads to Unstoppable Success
When I sat down with Gwendolyn Bounds—known to her friends as Wendy—I expected an inspiring conversation about her storied career as an award-winning journalist. What I didn’t anticipate was the level of raw honesty and practical insight she shared on pushing limits and mastering persistence, especially at an age where society often dictates that "new things" are for the young. Wendy’s new book, Not Too Late: The Power of Pushing Limits at Any Age, is a testament to her journey, offering lessons we can apply daily.
Wendy shared a pivotal moment that planted the seeds for her book. At a dinner party, she overheard a man ask a young girl, "What do you want to be when you grow up?" The girl responded with endless possibilities, full of excitement and dreams. But as Wendy listened, she realized that once we hit a certain age, no one asks us this question anymore—and even worse, we stop asking ourselves.
This sparked a personal reflection for Wendy: Why do we let the cycle of sameness—routine work, repetitive conversations, and familiar comforts—trap us in midlife? This insight forms one of the core messages of her book: the need to break free from inertia and ask ourselves, "What do I want to be, even now?" It’s not about youth or inexperience; it’s about reigniting the desire to explore and grow.
One of the most vital themes in Wendy's book is the danger of the "cycle of sameness." As we age, we tend to stick to what we know. Whether it's professional success or personal habits, we stay within the boundaries of what's comfortable. Wendy argues that while society celebrates these comfort zones, they can rob us of the joy and fulfillment that come from growth.
But how do you escape this cycle? Wendy emphasizes the importance of intrinsic motivation. It's not about external rewards like medals or financial gain; it's about finding something so deeply meaningful that you're willing to endure discomfort, setbacks, and even embarrassment to pursue it. Whether learning a new skill, taking up a sport, or starting a side project, this intrinsic drive will keep you going when things get tough.
In today's world, shortcuts are attractive. Everyone wants the quick fix—weight loss pills or an app that promises overnight success. But as Wendy and I discussed, hacks don't cut it for long-term fulfillment or success. Drawing from her experience in obstacle course racing, Wendy believes in the "long, hard road."
As she transitioned from being a self-described "unathletic" journalist to becoming an age-group medalist in Spartan races, she learned firsthand that genuine growth comes from persistence and commitment, not shortcuts. She admits there were times when she looked foolish training with people decades younger than her, but the persistence paid off. Now, she’s raced in two world championships and completed over 50 obstacle course races, proving that age is no barrier to pushing limits.
Another key theme from our conversation was what Wendy calls the "competency trap." As we grow older, we often lean into what we’re good at, sticking to familiar skills and avoiding areas where we might fail. This trap keeps us stagnant, comfortable, and unchallenged.
To break free, Wendy encourages embracing what you don't know. Whether starting a new sport, learning a new language, or pursuing a long-held dream, getting comfortable with failure is essential. It's the only way to grow. As Wendy says, "Be okay with looking foolish." In those early days of training, she wasn't strong or fast, but by pushing through, she reached new heights.
Wendy's book reminds us that it's never too late to start something new, push your limits, and challenge the narratives society imposes about aging. Whether in your forties, fifties, or beyond, mastering persistence and embracing the long, hard road can lead to a life full of growth, joy, and purpose.
If you’re ready to break free from your own cycle of sameness, pick up Wendy’s book, Not Too Late: The Power of Pushing Limits at Any Age. Your future self will thank you.