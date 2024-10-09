Unlocking Your Potential: Why Intrinsic Motivation is the Key to Breaking Free from Routine
In a conversation with Gwendolyn Bounds, author of Not Too Late: The Power of Pushing Limits at Any Age, we explored a powerful theme that resonates with anyone stuck in the routine cycle and seeking a way out - intrinsic motivation. Wendy explains that many of us live in a "locked file" — a repetitive, unfulfilling cycle driven by external forces like societal expectations, work pressures, and the need for approval. The key to breaking out of this cycle, she argues, lies in finding and cultivating intrinsic motivation.
Intrinsic motivation, by definition, is the deep-seated passion that drives us to pursue goals, even when external rewards or recognition are absent. It's the force that pushes us to get up and work, even on the rainiest days or when we're tired, simply because we love what we're doing. Wendy clearly distinguishes between intrinsic and extrinsic motivation, often fueled by short-term goals like money, accolades, or awards. These extrinsic motivators are fleeting, and while they might provide an initial boost, they are unlikely to sustain us during challenging times.
Wendy wisely points out, "Extrinsic motivations, like a finisher's medal in a race, come and go." They are temporary rewards that, while satisfying in the moment, don't provide lasting fulfillment. On the other hand, intrinsic motivation keeps us grounded and focused on the journey itself. It's about the process and the growth we experience along the way. In the most challenging moments, when we are pushed to our limits, intrinsic motivation helps us persevere and cross the finish line, no matter how difficult the journey may be.
Wendy's insights on intrinsic motivation challenge the idea that we should always chase tangible rewards. Instead, she encourages people to find something profoundly personal and meaningful to them — something they are willing to sacrifice for, regardless of outside validation. Whether it's mastering a new skill, pursuing a passion, or simply becoming a better version of yourself, intrinsic motivation is the fuel that drives long-term commitment and personal growth.
Her advice is clear: if you're stuck in the cycle of sameness, the first step to unlocking yourself is to focus on what truly excites and motivates you. Ask yourself, “What am I passionate about? What would make me get up on a rainy day and put in the work?” Once you find that, everything else falls into place.
Ultimately, it's not about the medals or the money. It's about the inner drive that pushes us forward and makes the journey worthwhile. Embrace that, and you'll unlock your true potential.