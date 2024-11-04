From Skeptic to Scholar: How Bitcoin Transformed Andrew Bailey’s Academic Quest
In the early 2010s, Andrew Bailey, now a Professor of Philosophy and an authority in cryptocurrency discourse, was like many others—curious but skeptical about Bitcoin. In graduate school, a fellow student, passionate and persistent, would encourage peers to invest in Bitcoin every weekend, especially after a few drinks. This was during the pioneering days of 2012 and 2013 when Bitcoin was little more than a whispered curiosity among niche tech enthusiasts. Like most at the time, Bailey brushed it off as a speculative gamble. Yet, one of his best friends listened and made the leap.
It wasn't until 2014 that Bailey took the plunge, prodded by the same friend who had initially heeded the call. He bought Bitcoin, holding it as an experiment, a curious internet novelty. "I sat on it for a long time," Bailey recalls, noting that in those early days, he would sporadically read forums and ponder the possibilities. But it remained just that—a side interest—until something pivotal happened.
By 2017, as Bitcoin started gaining mainstream attention, Bailey began intertwining discussions of money and economics in his classes. This new wave of financial technology, with its promise of decentralization and independence from traditional banking systems, sparked interest among his students. Young and inquisitive minds were captivated by Bitcoin's potential, contrasting with the older, established figures in finance and academia who dismissed it as a passing trend.
Bailey's students were the ones who pushed him deeper into the world of Bitcoin. Their curiosity ignited his own, and what started as a brief exploration of "new money-like stuff" became a profound academic pursuit. These classroom debates evolved, leading Bailey to view Bitcoin not just as a speculative asset but as an ideological and philosophical shift in how society approaches value, trust, and autonomy.
Today, Andrew Bailey is not just an observer but a key voice in the dialogue around cryptocurrency. As a founding faculty member at Yale-NUS College and an incoming Professor of Philosophy at the Bitcoin Research Institute at the University of Wyoming, Bailey blends philosophy, politics, and economics in his research. His role as a Senior Fellow with the Bitcoin Policy Institute underlines his influence in shaping the conversation around Bitcoin’s broader implications.
His book, Resistance Money: A Philosophical Case for Bitcoin, encapsulates this journey. Co-authored with other Resistance Money research collective members, the book examines Bitcoin beyond its headlines. It argues that Bitcoin is not just a tool for the wealthy or tech-savvy but a form of financial resistance against inflation, authoritarianism, and economic exclusion. Bailey's work delves into Bitcoin's monetary policies, its resistance to censorship, and its potential to foster privacy and inclusivity. The book appeals to a broad audience, offering insights whether you are a seasoned expert, a cautious skeptic, or somewhere in between.
Bailey's journey from a casual skeptic to a passionate advocate underscores the transformative power of intellectual curiosity. What began as an experiment has become a career dedicated to understanding how digital currencies like Bitcoin can reshape our world. Through his teaching, research, and written work, Bailey continues to inspire thoughtful discourse on the philosophical underpinnings of Bitcoin and its potential to redefine the future of money.
Subscribe to The Everyday Warrior Nation: http://www.youtube.com/@EverydayWarriorNation