5 Tiny Meal Prep Habits That Will Have You More Prepared Than Most
Meal prepping can be a great tool for supporting your overall well-being. While it’s not essential, having prepped meals on hand can make it easier to choose more nourishing options—especially when hunger strikes unexpectedly or you’re short on time.
The great thing about meal prepping is that it doesn’t need to be elaborate or “Instagram-worthy” — it just needs to work for you. Whether you’re cooking for one or feeding a family, a few small adjustments to your meal prep routine can keep you ahead of the game, even on the busiest days.
It’s important to recognize that while diet culture can sometimes push meal prepping into a restrictive, diet-focused mindset, it doesn’t have to be that way. Instead, meal prepping can be part of your self-care routine, giving you more ease and helping you feel prepared throughout your week.
Some weeks, meal prepping feels like a breeze. Other times, it’s easy to get overwhelmed or lose momentum and consistency. When those tougher weeks roll around, these five simple habits can help you stay prepared without the overwhelm.
1. Freeze Extra Individual Portions
One of the most common meal prep tips is to make extra servings for leftovers. It’s great in theory, but not everyone loves eating the same thing day after day. You might find that your leftovers outlast your appetite for them. A simple solution? Freeze individual portions using silicone trays so you can thaw just what you need, when you need it.
This approach keeps your meals fresh for longer and helps avoid food waste. Plus, it gives you a ready-to-go stockpile for those days when cooking just isn’t happening. Bonus tip: Label your frozen portions with the date and contents to make things even easier when rummaging through the freezer.
2. Prep 2x2: Mix and Match Carbs & Protein
Instead of creating full meals, simplify by prepping two proteins and two carb sources separately for easy mix-and-match options. For example, slow-cook one protein while baking the other, and cook the carbs simultaneously for efficiency.
This method gives you flexibility throughout the week to create a variety of meals from the same ingredients, preventing meal monotony. When it’s time to eat, just mix and match your proteins and carbs, and add fats like olive oil, avocado, or nuts as needed. Veggies can be as simple or as involved as you like. If you’re pressed for time, go for easy-to-grab options like cucumber slices, mini bell peppers, or a handful of leafy greens.
For example:
Protein
Carbs
Week 1:
Grilled chicken, ground beef
Basmati rice, sweet potatoes
Week 2:
Burger patties, ground turkey
Brown rice, russet potatoes
Week 3:
Roast, baked chicken
Quinoa, red potatoes
Week 4:
Pulled pork, fajitas
Tortillas, jasmine rice
This method keeps things fresh and versatile without requiring you to eat the same meal every day, unless you really want to!
3. Keep Easy Options in the Pantry or Freezer
Even the most dedicated meal preppers have weeks where cooking fresh meals just isn’t feasible. That’s where pantry or freezer staples come in handy. Stock up on quick options like microwaveable rice, canned fish, and frozen burger patties. These can save the day when life gets busy, ensuring you still have energizing and nourishing meals on hand.
For carbs, stock up on things like 90-second microwaveable rice or quinoa blends. For protein, keep canned fish like tuna or salmon, and canned chicken on hand for quick meals. Frozen, fully-cooked options like burger patties or grilled chicken strips are great to have in the freezer, too. These options take the stress out of meal prepping and make sure you’ve got something ready to go, even when life gets busy.
4. Prepare Marinades, Seasonings, Sauces, Dressings
A little flavor can go a long way in making your prepped meals more enjoyable. Even if you’re eating the same core ingredients a few times throughout the week, prepping marinades or sauces in advance can elevate even the simplest meals.
Here’s my go-to chicken marinade from a friend of mine. It’s packed with flavor and super easy to make.
Angie’s Chicken Marinade:
- 2 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp chipotle powder
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp salt
- Juice from 1 lime
- 2 TBSP olive oil
This marinade is perfect for adding a kick to your chicken, but you can use it on other proteins or even vegetables. Having these flavor boosters on hand keeps your meals from feeling repetitive.
5. Keep a List of the Meals that Have Worked Well
We’ve all had those days when we stare at the fridge, unsure of what to cook. Instead of drawing a blank, keep a running list of meals that have worked well. Whether it’s in your phone, a notebook, or a spreadsheet, having a go-to resource can save you mental energy. When you're feeling uninspired, your list of tried-and-true ideas will make planning and prepping less of a chore.
In all, it’s completely normal to have weeks where meals are planned and prepared to perfection, only for the next week to be the complete opposite. Life happens — sometimes you're on top of your game, and other times, it feels like everything's flying off the rails. And that's okay! The key is to have some go-to strategies, like these habits, to fall back on when things get busy or chaotic. Meal prepping doesn’t need to be an all-or-nothing situation. Even if you only prep a few basics or lean on easy options one week, you’re still setting yourself up for success. Flexibility is your friend here—just do what works for you at the moment.
Remember, it’s not about being perfect. It’s about staying prepared enough that when life throws you a curveball, you’re still ready to keep meals nourishing without the overwhelm.
