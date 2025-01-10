A Dietitian’s Essential Hydration Tips to Maximize Your Performance
Essential Hydration Habits for Active Individuals
Our body is made of roughly 60% water, which works to transport nutrients to organs and cells, clears toxins, lubricates joints and bones, helps regulate our body temperature and impacts brain function. That said, even though water balance is so important to our bodies’ optimal function, we can barely feel it when we’re dehydrated which is why it’s so tough to make drinking water throughout the day intuitive.
Dehydration is defined as a loss of only 2% of your body weight. However, you don’t start feeling thirsty until you’ve lost 3% of your body weight. So, if you’re thirsty while training, you’re already not performing to your full potential. As a result of dehydration, your muscles are less oxygenated, you feel more sore, your mental mistakes become more frequent, your motivation is impaired, your perceived rate of exertion increases (your practice or weightlifting feels harder than it usually would), and you lose focus more easily.
This is why I tell athletes to drink a gallon of water per day at baseline, plus one liter of water for every hour of exercise. It is recommended you weigh yourself before and after training if you sweat heavily so you can be sure to replace that fluid. Thus, make sure you drink another 24 ounces for each pound of body weight lost.
Due to this, there is no universally recognized "right" amount of fluid recommendation. There are too many variables involved when it comes to hydration per individual. The most important thing you can do to keep your body hydrated is to replace the fluid you lose if you exercise in the heat, exercise heavily, or sweat a lot. If neither of these apply to you, you’re fine just drinking when you’re thirsty or you notice you haven't had fluids in a while.
