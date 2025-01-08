Are Sports Drinks Bad for Athletes? Understanding the Benefits and Drawbacks
Nearly 50% of all professional, collegiate, high school, and youth athletes are dehydrated before exercise even begins. Due to the heightened physical demands of sport, athletes must pay particular attention to fluid and electrolyte intake. Sports drinks can assist athletes in maintaining fluid balance, thereby maximizing performance outcomes.
What Makes a Drink a Sports Drink?
On average, athletes lose approximately 1-3L (32-98oz) of sweat per hour of exercise. Sweat is 99% water and 1% electrolytes (sodium, chloride, potassium, magnesium, calcium). It is crucial to replenish fluid and electrolytes lost to maintain fluid balance, optimize muscle function, and support energy metabolism.
Sports drinks are scientifically designed to adequately fuel and hydrate the body during intense and prolonged physical activity. Containing the right balance of carbohydrate (6-8%), electrolytes, and fluids, sports drinks support both physical and cognitive performance.
According to the American College of Sports Medicine, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and Dietitians of Canada, scientific evidence shows that 2% or more body water loss is associated with significant detriments to both cognitive and physical performance, including:
- 12-20% reduction in endurance capacity
- Increased rate of perceived exertion (RPE)
- Early onset fatigue
- Reduced reaction time and coordination
- Decline in decision-making
- Increased risk for injury
Sports drinks should not be mistaken for energy drinks. With minimal production oversight and high variability of ingredients, energy drinks do not meet the criteria of a sports beverage. Energy drinks often contain a higher concentration of carbohydrate (8-11%) and caffeine levels much higher than the performance-enhancing dose (1-3mg/kg BW; ~60-200mg).
When consumed around exercise, concentrated carbohydrate and caffeine are known to cause gastrointestinal distress, poor reaction time, and jitteriness.
When’s the Best Time to Have a Sports Drink?
Athletes and active individuals have higher fluid and electrolyte needs than the average person. At rest, fluid loss primarily occurs through respiration, urine, and fecal elimination. During activity, the body’s sweat response is activated to help maintain a safe internal temperature. The combination of hydrating fluids, carbohydrate, and electrolytes in sports drinks supports a well-hydrated state before, during, and after exercise.
Carbohydrate-containing sports drinks may be beneficial under the following conditions:
- Pre-training fuel and fluids <60 minutes before exercise
- During activity lasting >60 minutes
- Post-activity fuel and fluid repletion immediately following exercise
- Rapid repletion when engaging in 2+ exercise bouts per day
- Under extreme environmental conditions (e.g., heat/humidity, cold, altitude, water immersion)
What Sports Drink is Best for Athletes?
Below are my top-rated sports drinks for athletes, chosen based on third-party certification, carbohydrate and electrolyte composition, and evidence-supported performance-based ingredients.
Pre-Exercise <60 minutes Before:
Klean Hydration: $31.40 USD/20 servings
Nutrition: 60 calories, 16g carb, 12.5mg vitamin C, 35mg calcium, 25mg magnesium, 180mg sodium, 70mg potassium
During Exercise Lasting <60 minutes:
Nuun Sport: $7.49 USD/8 servings
Nutrition: 15 calories, 4g carb, 13mg calcium, 25mg magnesium, 300mg sodium, 150mg potassium
During Exercise Lasting >60 minutes:
Fluid Tactical ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution): $19.95 USD/12 servings
Nutrition: 60 calories, 15g carb, 100mg magnesium, 816mg sodium, 370mg potassium, 3mg zinc
During Exercise Lasting >120 minutes:
Precision Fuel Carb & Electrolyte Drink Mix: $24.99 USD/15 servings
Nutrition per 4 scoop serving: 240 calories, 50g carb, 48mg calcium, 24mg magnesium, 1000mg sodium, 250mg potassium
What are the Disadvantages of Sports Drinks for Athletes?
Sports drinks may have their disadvantages when used inappropriately. Individual tolerance varies greatly, so it’s important to test sports drinks, along with any new foods and fluids, during low-to-moderate exercise training.
Some people may have a sensitivity to artificial sweeteners or other ingredients in certain brands, which can cause gastrointestinal distress (e.g., diarrhea and stomach cramping). Additionally, maintaining good dental hygiene is essential, as sports drinks containing sugars and citric acid can increase the risk of tooth enamel erosion and cavities.
During less active days, or for sedentary individuals, the American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugars to no more than 9 teaspoons (36g) per day for males and 6 teaspoons (24g) per day for females.
The Bottom Line
Sports drinks are scientifically designed to fuel and hydrate the body during intense and prolonged physical activity. When used appropriately, they can enhance cognitive and physical performance.
However, be sure to test sports drinks on lower-intensity training days to check for tolerance. Pay attention to total added sugars on less active days. When paired with a nutrient-dense diet, sports drinks can help athletes perform at their best.
Jessie Anderson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, ACSM, EP-C