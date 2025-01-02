Boost Your Immunity with Nutrition
The colder months are upon us! Unfortunately this also means that cold and flu season is here. Respiratory illness and gastrointestinal distress are two things that every athlete wants to avoid. So how can we prevent getting sick this year as much as possible? If we do get sick are there ways to shorten the time it takes to recover?
Healthy Habits
Perhaps the most important thing athletes can do to keep themselves as healthy as possible year-round is focusing on day-to-day healthy habits. These are the habits that are going to impact health long term, and may seem a little bit like common sense, but can be difficult for some people.
Hydration
Drinking enough fluids on a day to day basis is known to improve immune function; water, electrolytes, tea, juice, coffee all contribute to fluid intake. Drinking enough fluids supports immune function by:
- Improves your lymphatic system, helping remove toxins
- Increases blood volume for better blood flow, helping to transfer nutrients
- Improved communication in the body through biochemical pathways
On a day to day basis, aim for ½ your body weight in ounces of water consumed. For example: a 150lb person would aim for 75 oz of fluid daily. In addition to this, we want to add about 24-32oz for each hour of exercise. When sickness occurs, we want to increase this number even more to give the immune system an extra boost.
Sleep
Poor sleep increases susceptibility for illness. Research has shown that adults who get less than 7 hours of sleep consistently, are 3 times more likely to get sick after being exposed to a virus or bacteria (2).
Recommendations for immune health are 7-9 hours of sleep per night for adults.
Eating enough food
The most common immune issue that I see in practice with athletes is eating enough to sustain intense exercise on a consistent basis while also supporting optimal immune function. Exercise itself creates a major stress on the body which can decrease immune function. This compounded with under eating and low energy availability leads to an overall increased risk of infection.
Food based supplements
Some supplements can help to boost immunity for the winter months, and they may not be quite what you think. Everyone talks about increasing Vitamin C for immunity, but Vitamin C is a water soluble vitamin. This means that if you take more Vitamin C than your body needs, your body will remove it when you go to the bathroom. So what are some other supplements or foods that have been shown to increase immunity?
Honey
Honey has long been used for its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. We have documentation dating back to ancient civilizations that used honey for medicinal purposes. Manuka Honey in particular has displayed significant antibacterial effects.
Herbal teas
Herbal teas contain specific antioxidants known as polyphenols. Polyphenols are known to reduce inflammation, stress, and even promote cardiovascular health. Green tea is famously rich in polyphenols, but what about other teas?
Hibiscus has been shown to have antiviral effects due to the antioxidant "anthocyanins." Chamomile tea is used as a stress reduction but it also supports the immune system response.
Herbs and spices
Many different herbs and spices have been researched for their effects on immunity. The most standout options for their antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties include: cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, black pepper, garlic, oregano, spearmint, and basil. Adding these herbs and spices into daily cooking practices is a great way to support immunity.
Easiest Option for Healthy Immunity
I like to encourage making a daily tea to really support immunity, especially during the winter months. Choose your favorite herbal tea or combine a couple: green tea and chamomile tea combinated is my personal favorite. Add 1-2 tbsp of local honey. Then add a pinch of cinnamon, tumeric, or ginger. This creates an immunity drink which also supports hydration and stress relief.
Make sure to eat 3 solid meals every day with protein, carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables to support your body. Prioritize sleep every day and you have a great strategy for staying healthy through the cold and flu season.
References
1. Walsh N. P. (2019). Nutrition and Athlete Immune Health: New Perspectives on an Old Paradigm. Sports medicine (Auckland, N.Z.), 49(Suppl 2), 153–168. https://doi.org/10.1007/s40279-019-01160-3
2. Cohen, S., Doyle, W. J., Alper, C. M., Janicki-Deverts, D., & Turner, R. B. (2009). Sleep habits and susceptibility to the common cold. Archives of internal medicine, 169(1), 62–67. https://doi.org/10.1001/archinternmed.2008.505
3. Isbill, J., Kandiah, J., & Kružliaková, N. (2020). Opportunities for Health Promotion: Highlighting Herbs and Spices to Improve Immune Support and Well-being. Integrative medicine (Encinitas, Calif.), 19(5), 30–42.
Discover more about the author, Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC, by visiting her bio page.