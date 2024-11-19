Boost Your Strength and Power with Compensatory Acceleration Training
In our podcast episode, Antonio Squillante, Head of Sport Performance and Training for USA Cycling's Sprint Program, shared his insights on Compensatory Acceleration Training, or CAT. This technique, which is highly effective for building strength and power, emphasizes “intended velocity” - the intention to move a weight as fast as possible, regardless of how quickly the bar actually moves. Squillante’s on CAT dives into how this approach stimulates gains across the strength spectrum, from rate of force development to explosive power.
Compensatory Acceleration Training is a lifting technique that focuses on accelerating the barbell as quickly as possible through the entire range of motion, even when working with heavy loads (e.g., 85-90% of your one-rep max). With heavy weights, the bar inevitably moves slowly, but the lifter’s intent to push it as fast as possible signals the nervous system to recruit more muscle fibers and generate maximal force. This results in greater strength and power adaptations than lifting the same weight at a slower, more controlled pace.
As Squillante explains, “The velocity at which you move the bar doesn't matter... if you try to move the bar as fast as you possibly can through the entire range of motion, you're still going to get more benefit out of it.” In other words, the intent to accelerate is what matters most for driving adaptations, not the actual speed of the lift.
Applying CAT targets different adaptations along the strength and power spectrum. When you lift with an “intended velocity,” you increase motor unit recruitment, engage fast-twitch muscle fibers, and boost neuromuscular efficiency. This makes CAT a valuable tool for athletes who need to develop both raw strength and explosive power.
Squillante highlighted that this approach not only enhances force production but also improves rate of force development (RFD), how quickly muscles can generate force. A higher RFD is particularly advantageous in sports where speed and power are essential, as it allows athletes to produce force more quickly. By training with CAT, lifters condition their nervous systems to fire rapidly, making it an effective technique for athletes in sports like sprinting, cycling, and weightlifting.
To further amplify the effects of CAT, Squillante suggests incorporating tools such as accelerometers, velocity-based training (VBT), and accommodating resistance equipment like bands and chains, made popular by Louie Simmons and Westside Barbell. These additions help maintain or increase acceleration throughout the lift, which intensifies neuromuscular activation.
- Velocity-Based Training (VBT): VBT uses an accelerometer or other devices to measure bar speed. By tracking the velocity, athletes can set target speeds for each lift and ensure they’re moving the weight as quickly as possible. This real-time feedback enhances CAT by allowing athletes to monitor their intent and adjust their efforts to maximize acceleration.
- Accommodating Resistance (Bands and Chains): Squillante is a big advocate for bands and chains, a technique popularized by powerlifting legend Louie Simmons. Bands and chains add resistance as the bar moves up, which forces the lifter to apply constant or even increasing force throughout the range of motion. This method complements CAT because it prevents deceleration near the top of the lift, requiring athletes to maintain maximum intent and acceleration through the entire motion. According to Squillante, “I’m a big fan of chains and bands because I grew up with Louie Simmons.”
These tools are particularly effective in preventing “sticking points,” or areas in the range of motion where lifts typically slow down, by forcing the athlete to continually apply power through the entire lift.
For athletes and trainers looking to incorporate CAT, Squillante offers a few practical suggestions:
1. Focus on Intent, Not Speed: Remember that the goal of CAT is not how fast the bar moves, but how hard you’re pushing to accelerate it. Focus on maximizing acceleration, even if the bar is moving slowly.
2. Use CAT with Heavy Lifts: CAT is especially effective when used with high percentages of one’s max lift. Aim for loads in the 80-90% range of your max to recruit the most muscle fibers and stimulate strength and power gains.
3. Incorporate Bands, Chains, or VBT: Adding bands, chains, or a velocity-tracking device can further boost CAT’s effectiveness by ensuring consistent acceleration throughout the lift. These tools provide valuable feedback and resistance to maximize force output.
4. Adjust According to Goals: CAT is ideal for athletes who need explosive power or high rates of force development. It’s particularly beneficial for sports requiring speed and force, so consider integrating it based on the demands of your sport or fitness goals.
Compensatory Acceleration Training is a powerful method for building strength and power, particularly when combined with velocity-based training and accommodating resistance techniques. As Antonio Squillante emphasized, CAT’s focus on intent rather than bar speed allows athletes to maximize neuromuscular adaptations across the strength spectrum. By applying CAT principles and integrating tools like bands, chains, and VBT, athletes can unlock new levels of performance, making CAT a versatile and impactful addition to any strength training program.