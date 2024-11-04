Combat Conditioning Series: Explosive Strength for Striking
Everyone loves viral knockouts. While we’re on the topic, check out these two viral knockouts from my fighters at Project Deliverance, Antonio Munoz and Kendall Whited competing in the Nemesis Fighting Alliance 19 card in St. Louis, MO.
Yuri Verkhoshansky, often hailed as the "Father of Plyometrics," revolutionized the training landscape with his profound understanding of explosive power and neuromuscular efficiency. His training philosophies, rooted in scientific principles and rigorous empirical research, have shown remarkable effectiveness in increasing punching power for MMA athletes. Verkhoshansky emphasized the development of fast-twitch muscle fibers and the optimization of the stretch-shortening cycle, which are critical for generating explosive force. By incorporating plyometric exercises such as jump squats, depth jumps, medicine ball throws, and dynamic resistance drills, fighters can significantly enhance their ability to produce powerful punches with speed and precision. His methods also focus on the synergy between strength and speed, ensuring that athletes not only build raw power but also the capacity to apply it rapidly and effectively. The integration of these principles leads to heightened neuromuscular coordination and improved kinetic chain efficiency, allowing MMA fighters to translate their training into more impactful strikes within the octagon. Through Verkhoshansky's innovative approach, fighters can achieve a competitive edge, maximizing their punching power and overall combat performance.
There are an infinite number of exercise combinations and variations to improve performance inside the cage, but let’s list a few variations starting with some basic superset concepts that will be beneficial for any fighter, regardless of their training history:
Powerful striking starts from the ankles, knees, and hips. That’s always the first thing we address from a strength and conditioning standpoint.
10x Goblet Squat @ Heavy Weight +
8x Split Jump (4x per Side) +
8x Box Jump & Single Leg Landing (4x per Side)
Rest as Needed
Four Total Rotations
Power is then carried through the core as the abdominals, obliques, and lower back act as a bridge that transfers rotational energy from the lower body to the upper body.
10x Pallof Press per Side @ Heavy Band +
10x Explosive Med Ball to Wall Variation @ Light Ball (Pick One from the Attached Video) +
30x Standing Plate Twist @ 25-45# Plate
Rest as Needed
Four Total Rotations
The Power travels from the core through the upper body and into the hands.
10x DB Bench Press @ Challenging Weight +
10x Explosive Med Ball to Floor @ Light Weight (Make These FAST)
Rest to Full Recovery
Four Total Rotations