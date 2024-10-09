Combat Conditioning Series: Training With No Gym Access
Bodyweight exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, and air squats mimic natural movements and improve overall functional strength, which is essential for striking and grappling.
Many bodyweight exercises such as lunges and dynamic mobility and stretching, enhance flexibility, which is crucial for effective transitions and escapes in MMA and BJJ.
Exercises like planks, mountain climbers, wall sits, and flutter kicks target the core muscles, providing stability and balance, vital for maintaining control and power throughout the demands of a fight or competition.
High Intensity Circuits involving bodyweight movements can greatly improve muscular and cardiovascular endurance and lactate threshold, helping combat athletes sustain high energy levels throughout training and competition.
Movements such as animal walks, burpees, and handstands (on a wall or free standing) improve proprioception and body control, which are essential for executing techniques with precision.
All these movements are low impact compared to heavy lifting with barbells, reducing the risk of overuse injuries and allowing for safer training if the athlete is more of a novice to strength and conditioning.
No Gear workouts such as the one listed below can target multiple groups of muscles simultaneously, promoting balanced muscular development and reducing potential imbalances caused by a weightlifting routine that is lacking proper variation.
Most importantly, these bodyweight exercises can be modified to match an athlete’s skill level and can be progressed or regressed to maintain appropriate challenge, which is essential when working with beginners and advanced practitioners alike. For More No Gear Training Plans, Visit Project Deliverance or the Gym Jones Online Training Teams
Today’s Featured Workout:
Warm Up with 5-10 minute Run @ Easy Pace
30x Mountain Climber
10x Push-Up
10x Arm Circles (Both Arms, Both Directions)
10x Air Squat with Two Second Pause in the Bottom
5x Jump Squat (Maximum Height)
Rest 90 seconds
Two Rotations
20yd Walking Lunge
20yd Bear Crawl
3:00 minute Run @ 80-90% Max Heart Rate
Rest 2 Minutes
Three Rotations
Five Minute Intermission
10x (3 Second Eccentric) Push-Up
20yd Reverse Bear Crawl
1:00 minute Run @ 90% MHR (Faster than 3 Minute Block)
Rest 2 Minutes
Three Rotations
Five Minute Intermission
20x Bench Dip
10x Hollow Rocks
1:00 minute Hold at the Top of the Push-Up Position (High Plank)
Rest 2 Minutes
Three Rotations
“Cool Down” with Foam Roller & Mobility