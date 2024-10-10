Competing at Altitude: Training and Preparation for Peak Performance
First, let’s state the obvious: At altitude, there is a lower partial pressure of oxygen that can lead to hypoxia, where the body does not receive enough oxygen to meet the high demands of competition, therefore, negatively impacting performance. This leads to decreased Vo2 Max (The Body’s Maximum Oxygen Uptake) and diminishes cardiovascular / aerobic capacity. Due to decreased oxygen uptake, the body begins to hyperventilate to compensate for lower partial pressure of oxygen, which can lead to increased fatigue and additional discomfort and disruption during the fight.
The silent killer for athletes at altitude is dehydration. Higher altitudes often have lower humidity levels, which can increase the risk of dehydration through water lost through the arid environment, perspiration and increased respiration. I’ve had many training sessions at altitude, and it is extremely easy to fall behind on your water and mineral consumption. By the time you realize you’re running low on water and minerals, it is too late.
Lastly, higher altitudes can disrupt sleep patterns, affecting recovery and overall cognitive performance.
Interventions That Work:
Training at Altitude: If possible, arrive early at the altitude of competition and train at high altitude periodically to improve the body’s capacity to cope with hypoxia. The “Live High, Train Low” concept is tried and true. Athletes sleep at higher altitudes or in a hypobaric chamber or room and train at a lower altitude where there is a greater partial pressure of oxygen. This approach aims to combine the benefits of altitude acclimation with the ability to train at higher intensities where more oxygen is available. A Strong Aerobic Base: As discussed in my article describing Energy Systems, building a strong and fortified Aerobic Base will greatly support performance at altitude and increase cardiovascular efficiency. Hydration: Emphasize proper water and mineral intake. I personally recommend LMNT and their range of products to support hydration and performance at altitude. Yes, hydration includes the intake of minerals as well as water.
Proper Nutrition: Maintain a diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and unprocessed food. Be sure to maintain proper levels of iron in your diet, as iron is crucial for oxygen transport in the blood. Iron also supports the production of red blood cells – which is critical to high altitude adaptation.
Sleep Hygiene: Stay off your phone, reduce stress, and eliminate your exposure to blue light at least a couple hours before heading to sleep. Making use of magnesium supplementation and properly blacking out your bedroom will help enhance sleep quality.
Interventions That Don’t Work
Altitude Training Masks: These products are designed to restrict airflow – creating resistance to breathing. However, they do not decrease the partial pressure of oxygen in the air (the way it is experienced at altitude). These masks simply make breathing harder. Studies have shown that training with an altitude mask does not impact Vo2 Max. This means no improvement in aerobic capacity, which is a major benefit of physiological adaptations to altitude. True altitude training stimulates the production of erythropoietin (EPO), which in turn promotes the production of red blood cells to improve oxygen transport. Altitude masks do not elicit this erythropoietic response since they do not create a hypoxic environment.
The added breathing resistance can lower the intensity at which an athlete is able to perform, potentially reducing the overall quality and effectiveness of their training sessions.
Training Extra Hard at Altitude: Pushing too hard during initial exposure to altitude, expecting faster acclimatization through more intense training is a common misconception. The body needs time to adapt to lower partial pressure of oxygen. Overtraining can lead to increased fatigue, poor performance, and higher injury risk. Gradual increase in training intensity is key.
Misguided Use of Supplementation: Using dietary supplements like EPO-boosters indiscriminately and believing they will automatically enhance adaptation to altitude. If it works fast, it’s banned. If it’s not banned, it doesn’t work.
Conclusion
By understanding the challenges of training and competing at altitude, we can employ intelligent, strategic training and preparation methods to maximize performance and successfully mitigate the adverse effects of competing in these challenging environments.