From Chaos to the NFL: The Training Mistakes That Shaped My Journey
The path to a professional football career is often painted as a blend of raw talent, relentless work, and a bit of luck. In reflecting on my own journey, I’ve realized there’s also a hefty dose of trial and error. For those asking me about my NFL career and the training that got me there, I’ll be the first to admit: I did a lot of things wrong. Despite playing ten years in the league, my early training was a chaotic mix of overtraining, misdirection, and a sheer will to grind.
Back in the day, we didn’t have the luxury of today’s training science, specialized coaching, or curated meal plans. We were flying blind, ripping pages out of Flex Magazine and trying to piece together a plan that would make us stronger, faster, and bigger. At the time, my brother and I thought we were doing what needed to be done. Looking back, it’s clear we had no clue what we were doing.
Our training was a mix of extremes. A lot of it was influenced by George Zangas, a world class powerlifter, who believed in heavy, low-rep work. Singles, doubles, and triples were the backbone of our workouts. There’s no denying the value of that kind of intensity for building raw strength, but it was far from balanced. After we left Zangas’, instead of recovering or focusing on mobility, we’d head straight to 24-Hour Fitness to hammer out more work. Inspired by bodybuilding icons like Dorian Yates, we followed workouts straight out of muscle mags, chasing hypertrophy without understanding recovery or longevity. We essentially lived in the gym, doing more than what was necessary and more than what our bodies could handle.
Our diet didn’t help either. I cringe thinking about it now, but we fueled all that overtraining with what can only be described as “carb heavy”. Breakfasts consisted of massive bowls of Grape-Nuts cereal, bananas, and nonfat milk. Lunch was turkey sandwiches on wheat bread. Dinners were usually the only time we’d eat a decent amount of protein, but even then, we were limited by what we could afford. Burgers were a staple, paired with white rice or whatever carbs my mom cooked. Post dinner/pre-bed snack was peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and more nonfat milk. Looking back, it’s no wonder we were massive, but not in the most efficient way. My brother likes to remind me how ridiculous our diet was, but at the time, we didn’t know any better.
What stands out most to me now is how unfocused it all was. We were training hard, no doubt about that, but we weren’t training smart. Our efforts were scattered, and our bodies paid the price. Recovery wasn’t even a concept we considered. It was all about putting in more work, lifting more weight, and eating more food. And yet, somehow, through sheer determination, genetics, and probably a bit of stubbornness, we made it work.
What I wish we’d had back then was more focused guidance. If someone had stepped in to help us focus and refine our approach, it could’ve been a game-changer. Instead of blindly chasing every training method we came across, we could’ve worked smarter, built a stronger foundation, and avoided some of the wear and tear that came from overtraining. But in many ways, those years taught me a lot. They taught me how to grind, how to push through adversity, and how to adapt when things weren’t perfect.
Looking back on those early days, it’s a mix of pride and a bit of embarrassment. Yes, I made it to the NFL, but not because I was smart - it was more in spite of. For those starting their journey now, my biggest advice is to seek guidance and prioritize quality over quantity. Train with intention, fuel your body properly, and never underestimate the importance of recovery. There’s no shortcut to success, but with the right approach, you can avoid some of the mistakes I made and maximize your potential.