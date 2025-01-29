Everyday Warriors Nation

How CrossFit Evolved: From Accessible to Professional Competition

Discover how CrossFit transformed from a grassroots movement to a professional sport. Dave Lipson discusses the evolution of competition and how everyday athletes can still thrive in today’s CrossFit world.

John Welbourn

How CrossFit Evolved: From Accessible to Professional Competition
How CrossFit Evolved: From Accessible to Professional Competition / Everyday Warrior Nation

In Power Athlete Radio episode 728, Dave Lipson reflects on how CrossFit competitions, particularly the CrossFit Games, have transformed over the years. What started as a grassroots movement with a “come one, come all” mentality has evolved into an arena dominated by professional athletes. This shift, while driving the sport forward, has created both opportunities and barriers for the CrossFit community.

CrossFit’s Early Days: Accessible to All

In its early days, CrossFit was designed to be inclusive, allowing anyone with the drive and determination to test their limits. Dave recalls how you could walk into a local gym, gather a handful of enthusiastic athletes, and participate in throw downs or even qualify for the CrossFit Games. It was accessible to weekend warriors—everyday fitness enthusiasts who loved training hard and wanted to challenge themselves.

The beauty of those early competitions was their relatability. CrossFit wasn’t just for elite athletes; it was for anyone who enjoyed pushing themselves. Whether you trained at a box or in your garage, you could dream of competing on a bigger stage.

The Shift to Professionalism

As CrossFit grew in popularity, so did the level of competition. Dave explains how the CrossFit Games quickly transitioned from a hobbyist’s challenge to a showcase for professional athletes. The workouts became more demanding, the training volume skyrocketed, and the standard of athleticism reached an entirely new level.

The belief that someone could train alone in their garage and show up to win the CrossFit Games became a thing of the past. While that may have been possible for a brief window, the sport evolved rapidly. Athletes started training full-time, treating CrossFit like a career. These competitors dedicated themselves to perfecting their craft, with specialized coaches, nutrition plans, and recovery protocols.

As Dave points out, by the time you hit 25 years old, if you’re not already excelling at the sport, the window for competing at the highest level has likely passed. The sheer physical demands and risks of injury make it difficult for older athletes or newcomers to break through.

A Double-Edged Sword

This professionalization of CrossFit is both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, it has elevated the sport, inspiring awe and respect for the athletes who dedicate their lives to becoming the fittest on earth. On the other hand, it has made the competition side of CrossFit feel unattainable for many.

For the everyday CrossFitter, the emphasis on elite performance can be discouraging. Dave notes that many people feel like they can’t “play” anymore, as the bar for entry has been raised so high. At the same time, the spectacle of the CrossFit Games has brought widespread attention to the sport, introducing people to the idea of becoming stronger, more capable men and women.

The Pursuit of Fitness vs. Competition

Dave offers practical advice for those navigating this new CrossFit landscape: If you’re not in a position to compete professionally, don’t let it discourage you. Focus on enjoying your fitness journey rather than trying to keep up with the intensity and volume of professional athletes. The original spirit of CrossFit wasn’t about being the best in the world—it was about becoming the best version of yourself.

Takeaways from CrossFit’s Evolution

Dave’s reflections highlight the double-edged nature of CrossFit’s evolution. While the rise of professional athletes has driven the sport to new heights, it has also created a gap between elite competitors and the average CrossFitter.

Ultimately, the heart of CrossFit remains accessible to everyone. Whether you’re training for fun, personal growth, or competition, the lessons of hard work, resilience, and community remain the same. As Dave emphasizes, it’s important to appreciate the journey, embrace your fitness, and celebrate the pursuit of being better every day - regardless of whether you ever step onto a competition floor.

Published
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

Home/Health and Fitness